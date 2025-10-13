UAE double winner Paratore clinches DP World Tour promotion in dramatic playoff

Renato Paratore has secured automatic promotion back to the DP World Tour after a thrilling victory at the Hainan Open in China on the HotelPlanner Tour.

The Italian sealed his third win of the season in dramatic fashion at Sanya Luhuitou Golf Club, sinking a birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff with clubhouse leader Maximilian Steinlechner before clinching victory on the first extra hole.

Starting the day three shots behind overnight leader Lars van Meijel, Paratore produced a spectacular round of six birdies, one eagle, and two bogeys for a six-under-par 66, matching Steinlechner’s total of 17 under par.

When the Austrian ran into trouble on the first playoff hole, Paratore calmly delivered a stress-free par to seal his return to golf’s global stage at the first attempt.

Paratore’s previous two wins this season were also in the UAE — at the UAE Challenge at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club and the Abu Dhabi Challenge at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, making this third triumph a fitting bookend to his dominant season.

“It’s been an amazing day,” he said. “Getting my third win of the year was important, and the putt on 18 was an amazing feeling. It means a lot to secure promotion, and this is an amazing way to do it.

“Seeing that putt go in is what we work for. You always want to have a putt like that on the last, and when I saw it go in it was an amazing emotion.”

The victory lifts Paratore three places to third on the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings, with Scotsman David Law and South African JC Ritchie holding the top two spots.

“The goal now is to finish as Number One,” he said. “I’ve moved closer to the two guys at the top after today, so I now want to finish on top of the Rankings.”

Frenchman Félix Mory finished solo third at 15 under par, a shot ahead of German Jan Schneider, Spaniard Sebastian Garcia, and China’s Bai Khengkai.

The Road to Mallorca now moves to Westlake International Golf and Country Club for the Hangzhou Open, the second of back-to-back events in China, running from October 16–19.

Final Results:

R. Paratore (ITA) 69, 70, 66, 66. 271.

M. Steinlechner (AUT) 71, 67, 67, 66. 271.

F. Mory (FRA) 69, 71, 67, 66. 273.