UAE Cup 2025 returns to Al Ain showcasing elite amateur golf and global talent

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has announced the highly anticipated return of the UAE Cup powered by Emirates NBD, taking place from December 11–14, 2025, at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the UAE Cup is set to deliver another action-packed week of world-class golf, cultural exchange, and camaraderie. Already established as the UAE’s premier international amateur championship, the event draws elite players and National Federations from across the globe, alongside the country’s rising golf talent.

Last year’s champions included Coby Carruthers of Australia in the Men’s division and Prim Prachnakorn of Thailand in the Women’s, highlighting the UAE Cup’s rapidly growing global prestige.

The 2025 edition introduces an expanded format:

Men’s and Women’s Individual Stroke Play Championships with major international playing opportunities:

Men’s Champion: two Challenge Tour starts, a gateway to professional golf Women’s Champion: Ladies European Tour (LET) start, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to women’s golf Leading Junior Boy & Girl: invitations to the Dubai Junior Desert Classic 2026

New Team Event: Each participating country nominates one male and one female amateur, embodying the UAE Cup’s mission to unite cultures, spotlight emerging talent, and celebrate the global spirit of golf

"The UAE Cup represents the very best of what golf stands for, competition, friendship, and opportunity," said General Abdulla Alhashmi, President of the EGF. "Through this event, we continue to open international pathways for players while showcasing the UAE’s unique culture and hospitality to the world."

The UAE Cup, powered by Emirates NBD, is also supported by Etihad Airways as official airline partner and proudly backed by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reinforcing the tournament’s position as a flagship event on the international amateur golf calendar.