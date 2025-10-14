  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB weather-sun.svg35.2°C

UAE Cup 2025 returns to Al Ain showcasing elite amateur golf and global talent

Flagship Emirates Golf Federation Tournament offers international pathways, Junior opportunities, and a new team event

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 12:42 PM

  • By:
  • Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer

Top Stories

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Gold prices cross Dh500 per gram for the first time ever

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

UAE: Every Global Village ticket counts as entry for Dh10 million draw in Season 30

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

Explainer: How UAE can qualify for 2026 Fifa World Cup today

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) has announced the highly anticipated return of the UAE Cup powered by Emirates NBD, taking place from December 11–14, 2025, at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the UAE Cup is set to deliver another action-packed week of world-class golf, cultural exchange, and camaraderie. Already established as the UAE’s premier international amateur championship, the event draws elite players and National Federations from across the globe, alongside the country’s rising golf talent.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Apple's iPhone 17 series launch: Should you go orange?

thumb-image

Gitex 2025: Dubai Taxi signs deal with Keeta to increase number of bikes to 500 by 2025-end

thumb-image

Inception and Bain & Company announce strategic collaboration 

thumb-image

UAE: Ex-husband insults woman to her son; what are penalties for defamation?

thumb-image

Dubai’s off-plan property market surges amid record sales and new launches

 

Last year’s champions included Coby Carruthers of Australia in the Men’s division and Prim Prachnakorn of Thailand in the Women’s, highlighting the UAE Cup’s rapidly growing global prestige.

The 2025 edition introduces an expanded format:

  • Men’s and Women’s Individual Stroke Play Championships with major international playing opportunities:

  • Men’s Champion: two Challenge Tour starts, a gateway to professional golf

    1. Women’s Champion: Ladies European Tour (LET) start, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to women’s golf

    2. Leading Junior Boy & Girl: invitations to the Dubai Junior Desert Classic 2026

  • New Team Event: Each participating country nominates one male and one female amateur, embodying the UAE Cup’s mission to unite cultures, spotlight emerging talent, and celebrate the global spirit of golf

"The UAE Cup represents the very best of what golf stands for, competition, friendship, and opportunity," said General Abdulla Alhashmi, President of the EGF. "Through this event, we continue to open international pathways for players while showcasing the UAE’s unique culture and hospitality to the world."

The UAE Cup, powered by Emirates NBD, is also supported by Etihad Airways as official airline partner and proudly backed by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, reinforcing the tournament’s position as a flagship event on the international amateur golf calendar.