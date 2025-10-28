UAE amateurs earn dream spots in DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am

Three UAE amateur golfers will live out their dream when they step onto the fairways of Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course for the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am on Tuesday, 11th November.

The trio earned their spots through the DP World Tour Championship Pro-Am Challenge Grand Final, recently held on the Fire course, where amateur players from across the UAE competed for a chance to play alongside the world’s elite.

Alex Kovacs (Emirates Golf Club), Soyung Park (Abu Dhabi Golf Club), and Moksh Parwani (Emirates Golf Club) emerged victorious in the male, female, and junior categories with scores of 42, 39, and 44 Stableford points, respectively.

They will join an elite field featuring the top 50 players from the Race to Dubai Rankings, including career grand slam winner Rory McIlroy and members of Europe’s 2025 Ryder Cup-winning team, teeing off alongside golf legends and rising stars ahead of the tournament proper starting Thursday, 13th November.

Freddie Schmeisser, Head of Championships & Business Development Director – Middle East, DP World Tour, said, “The Pro-Am Challenge represents everything we aim to achieve – creating pathways for amateur golfers to engage with the professional game at the highest level. Our three deserving winners have earned a truly exceptional opportunity to compete on the same stage where champions are crowned.”

“This initiative strengthens the foundation of golf throughout the region, and we're grateful to the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) and all participating clubs for their continued support in making this programme possible.”

For the first time in tournament history, fans can witness the star-studded Pro-Am in person, as Jumeirah Golf Estates opens its gates on Tuesday, 11th November. Spectators will see the game’s top players alongside celebrities, including four-time Formula One World Champion Alain Prost, former World No. 5 tennis champion Henri Leconte, and former World No. 1 padel professional Paquito Navarro.

