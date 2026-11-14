Tyrrell Hatton leads as Race to Dubai goes down to wire

Rory McIlroy and Eugenio Chacarra are locked in a showdown for the Harry Vardon Trophy in Dubai, where Tyrrell Hatton takes a one-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the DP World Tour Championship.

Spain's Chacarra entered the final event on the European tour calendar leading Northern Ireland's McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings. They are tied at 5-under par, four shots behind England's Hatton, as McIlroy attempts to win the trophy for a record-tying eighth time.

Hatton moved to 9-under with a 4-under 68 on Saturday that included an eagle at the par-5 second hole, four birdies and two bogeys on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

"Every putt I had coming in, I think from 13, the par-3, was just unbelievably fast and (I'm) really happy with how I putted today," Hatton said.

"I think my iron play's been pretty good these last two weeks. Last week I was really happy with my wedges, this week it's a little bit harder to get the wedges right."

France's Victor Perez (67 on Saturday) is in solo second place at 8-under and Sweden's Mikael Lindberg (69) is third at 6-under.

McIlroy (72) and Chacarra (68) are tied for fourth place with Australia's Adam Scott (67) and Italy's Francesco Laporta (68) in the second tournament in the DP World Tour's two-week playoffs.

McIlroy was third last week at the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, four shots behind winner Jon Rahm of Spain.

Chacarra's adventurous third round featured nine birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey 6 at the par-4 fifth hole. He closed strong with birdies at three of his last four holes.

Chacarra entered the tournament with a 534-point lead over McIlroy in the Race to Dubai standings. Sunday's winner will earn 2,000 points, followed by 1,335 points for second place and 752 for third.

He said he is prepared for the challenge ahead of him on Sunday.

"I'm ready. I love the game of golf, I worked so hard for these moments and I'm going to go out there and enjoy it.

"I think all my goals have been done this season so I'm just playing free. This is an extra bonus to have a chance to win it, not a lot of people can enjoy this moment and have a chance to win the Race to Dubai, so I'm going to have a chance tomorrow and I'm going to try to enjoy it as much as possible."

McIlroy eagled the par-5 seventh hole before a string of three consecutive bogeys. He finished with some positive momentum with a birdie at No. 18.