Trip of a lifetime awaits Race to Georgia winners Morel and Mchaourab

Winners of the UAE Final of the Race to Georgia, left to right: Daul Kim, Dania Mchaourab and Quinten Morel, at the prize giving at Montgomerie Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 5 Mar 2024, 1:56 PM

Quinten Morel and Dania Mchaourab topped their respective divisions to win the UAE Final of the Race to Georgia at Montgomerie Golf Club and seal a trip of a lifetime to The Masters.

Morel and Mchaourab, both members of the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai, scored 36 points each to take the top prizes.

Morel (5) had nines of 17 and 19 Stableford points to win Division A (12.0 and under handicap) by a two-shot margin.

Mchaourab (15) shot a consistent round, the equivalent of a gross 87 to take the Division B title (12.1 and over handicap) by three points.

Morel and Mchaourab qualify to play in the World Final of the Race to Georgia with an all-expenses-paid trip, as well as a ‘Bucket List’ prize of attending The Masters at Augusta for one practice day as well as a tournament round as a Patron.

The Junior Division was won by Daul Kim (JGE), with 38 points and she won a set of golf clubs as her prize.

Keith Watson, organizer of the Race to Georgia on behalf of REZA Hygiene, said: “Congratulations to our two winners – both representing the Montgomerie Golf Club, home advantage certainly seems to have been in play today.

“I am sure they will enjoy the trip of a lifetime in the US at the World Final. We have had a special ‘Masters themed’ UAE Final and thanks to all players for supporting – as well as Montgomerie Golf Club for hosting.

“The majority of players in the UAE Final all came through Qualifying Rounds played at UAE golf clubs throughout the season, but there were additional final spots for the top three from each category of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Order of Merit tables, including the Junior winner Daul Kim,” Watson added.

The Regional Final for the Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia Qualifiers will be held at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday 9th March, 2024, where the two winners will join the UAE Qualifiers in the World Final in the US.

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia is organized by REZA Hygiene and has the following sponsors: Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC.

Results

(Stableford Points).

Division A (12.0 Handicap and Less).

Q. Morel (5) 36.

J. Jeon (34) 34.

Division B (12.1 Handicap and Above).

D. Mchaourab (15) 36.

J. Phelen (11) 33.

Junior Division (Under 21 Years-old).

D. Kim (5) 38.