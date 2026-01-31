Topgolf Yas Island aims to redefine access to the sport and inspire a new generation

As participation and interest in golf continue to grow across the UAE, the way people engage with the sport is evolving alongside it. The arrival of Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, reflects that shift, offering a new model for how golf is discovered, experienced and enjoyed.

Rather than focusing on traditional golfers, this new venue is designed to lower barriers to entry, welcoming complete beginners alongside seasoned players and offering a social, technology-driven introduction to the game.

Currently under construction, and already 28 per cent complete, Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is being developed by Miral in partnership with Viya, a UAE-based leisure and entertainment company and the authorised franchise partner of Topgolf in the Middle East.

Once complete, the venue is expected to play a key role in broadening participation in golf across the capital, aligning with Yas Island’s wider ambition to blend sport, entertainment and community engagement.

Spanning approximately 6,500 square metres of Gross Floor Area, the experience will include a multi-tier driving range and entertainment complex, alongside a 19,000 square metre outfield driving range equipped with TopTracer technology for real-time ball tracking.

In total, 82 climate-controlled hitting bays, including eight VIP bays, will cater to players of all abilities, from newcomers picking up a club for the first time to experienced golfers refining their game.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral, said: “We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.

Innovation and joy

“Topgolf embodies innovation and joy, offering an unparalleled experience for visitors of all skill levels. We look forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts and first-time players to enjoy this dynamic and immersive sporting experience on Yas Island.”

The architectural design reflects Topgolf’s emphasis on social play and shared experiences. The three-level complex will feature a VR (virtual reality) hitting bay, direct access to the tee line for practice and training, lounge areas and an outdoor event lawn on the ground floor, alongside a dedicated Pro Shop.

Upper levels will house a mix of dining concepts, including a sports lounge and sky lounge with terrace seating, an arcade zone and adaptable event spaces designed to host everything from corporate gatherings to community events.

Bold new chapter

For Viya, the Abu Dhabi opening marks the next chapter in the UAE's golf journey, building on the proven success of Topgolf Dubai at Emirates Golf Club and reinforcing the game’s appeal beyond traditional fairways.

Having overseen the rapid growth of Topgolf in the UAE, Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer at Viya, pointed to the Abu Dhabi project as a natural progression of the brand’s regional expansion.

Building on success

“Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, builds on the proven success of Topgolf Dubai and reflects our commitment to bringing world-class leisure and entertainment destinations to the United Arab Emirates. Since opening five years ago,” said May.

“Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million guests, delivered over 85 million swings, and earned more than 29 industry awards.”

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, hopes to reinforce golf’s expanding footprint in the UAE, shaping how the next generation connects with the game.