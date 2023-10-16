Top stars to vie for DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

The 15th edition of the event promises an unforgettable experience for golf fans

Tommy Fleetwood takes the ceremonial shot from the first tee. — Supplied photo

With just one month to go, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, is set to make its grand return to the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, from November 16 to 19.

This milestone 15th edition promises an unforgettable experience for golf fans and families alike, featuring the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.

The Earth Course will once again provide the stunning backdrop for this year's tournament, while fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, including free golf lessons, kid’s areas, trick-shot shows, sports activations, along with premium hospitality and food and beverage options.

The DP World Tour Championship is set to showcase the world's top golfing talents as the season-long competition to crown Europe’s Number One comes to its conclusion. As anticipation continues to build, fans and golf enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the spectacular showdown that awaits them.

Speaking on Monday from the DP World Tour Championship’s one month countdown event at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for DP World Tour, said: "The 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship marks a remarkable journey of growth, from its inception to becoming one of the key tournaments in our global calendar. The vibrant atmosphere created by passionate fans in Dubai is a testament to the unwavering excitement that surrounds this event, making it a true celebration of the golf, as well as being an entertaining day out for all spectators.

“Following Team Europe’s thrilling Ryder Cup victory in Rome, I am delighted Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Sepp Straka, and, of course, Tommy Fleetwood who joins us here today, are confirmed for our season ending tournament. We also have their Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm - our defending champion - already announced, so we cannot wait to see these world class golfers all in action in just one month’s time.”

Taking a ceremonial shot from the first tee witnessed by key partners to mark the one-month countdown, Fleetwood, who secured the Ryder Cup for Europe when he was guaranteed at least half a point in his match against Rickie Fowler, said, “Dubai has a special place in my heart, both as my home away from England and the home to one of my academies.

“I’ve played a number of tournaments here at Jumeirah Golf Estates and I look forward to the 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship in November. The fans have been unbelievable over the years and it has been amazing to witness it grow over time with all the activities available for kids and families, plus some pretty decent golfers.

"It’s an exciting tournament and I can’t wait to have some of my Ryder Cup teammates here as well, it is going to be another special week.”

