Tommy Fleetwood set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic return after career-defining season

Since making Dubai his home in 2022, Tommy Fleetwood has often spoken about the sense of belonging the emirate gives him.

After a career-defining 2025 that included lifting the FedExCup and contributing to Europe’s historic Ryder Cup win at Bethpage Black, Fleetwood will begin the new season where he feels most grounded: at Emirates Golf Club.

The FedExCup Champion and World Number Four has officially committed to the 2026 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the opening Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai, which takes place from 22–25 January.

The DP World Ambassador will join an elite field of Ryder Cup stars, including defending champion Tyrrell Hatton and reigning Masters Champion and four-time tournament winner Rory McIlroy, as they vie for a winning start to the season.

Fleetwood's 2025 season was nothing short of spectacular. His dramatic victory at the Tour Championship sealed the FedExCup title at Atlanta, Georgia, in August, before he played a pivotal role in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph under captain Luke Donald.

Now, as he prepares for his 15th consecutive appearance at that HERO Dubai Desert Classic event, the 34-year-old Englishman arrives with strong momentum following a tied 3rd place finish at last week’s $10 million DP World India Championship.

Passion fuels Fleetwood’s focus

As always, Fleetwood’s focus in Dubai is driven by purpose and passion.

“It's been an incredible year, winning the FedExCup and being part of that special Ryder Cup victory for Europe,” he said.“I always enjoy starting my season in Dubai, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic has become a tournament that I love. I'm looking forward to teeing it up close to home in front of friends and family once again and trying to get my hands on that famous Dallah Trophy.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, echoed the excitement: “Tommy's return is another exciting addition to what is shaping up to be an exceptional field for 2026.

“His incredible FedEx Cup triumph and continued excellence on both sides of the Atlantic, combined with his integral role in Europe's Ryder Cup success, make him one of the game's most compelling competitors.

“As a Dubai resident, Tommy has a special connection with our tournament and its fans, and we're thrilled to welcome him back as he chases his first Dallah Trophy,” added Corkill.

The event, GEO-certified for the third consecutive year, will continue to push sustainability standards while expanding its focus on wellness and eco-friendly transport options. With the Dubai Metro dropping off golf fans at the doorstep of the Emirates Golf Club and streamlined taxi access, golf enthusiasts can enjoy a smooth journey to the Majlis Course.

Tournament Town will once again deliver an immersive festival atmosphere, featuring live music, food trucks, arts and crafts, wellness activities, and family-friendly entertainment, adding depth to the on-course drama.

Tickets & hospitality

General admission is free on Thursday and Friday, with weekend entry starting at AED 100 pre-event (AED 125 on the day). Children aged 17 and under attend free across all four days with a registered ticket and accompanying adult.

Returning after a successful 2025 debut, The Social on Sixteen will double in size, offering elevated views of the iconic 16th hole, four hours of beverages, and premium casual dining from Friday to Sunday (tickets from AED 695).

For those seeking unmatched hospitality, The Dallah Lounge between the 9th and 18th greens offers all-day gourmet food, beverages and rooftop views of Dubai’s skyline (packages from AED 2,100).

Entering its 37th edition, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic remains the Middle East’s longest-running professional golf tournament, a flagship Rolex Series event is known for its world-class fields, championing sustainability and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.