Tommy Fleetwood hails Mental Fitness Zone at Dubai Desert Classic

Tommy Fleetwood of England at a press conference in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Tommy Fleetwood has commended the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for pioneering mental wellness initiatives with the Mental Fitness Zone returning to the tournament for the second successive year.

The innovative facility is the first of its kind in the golfing world, reflecting the event’s commitment to supporting players’ overall well-being.

Designed as a sanctuary for mental wellness, the zone features several purpose-built areas, including a Mentally Fit Activity Area, Zen Den – Mindfulness Area, Virtual Reality Experience and a Sleep Chamber.

These spaces offer a variety of activities aimed at enhancing both mental and physical performance. Highlights include reflective journaling exercises, calming essential oils to promote deep relaxation and the NASA Nap - a scientifically proven 26-minute rest designed to boost alertness and performance.

Fleetwood praised tournament organisers for their forward-thinking approach, noting he had previously questioned his future in the game when he struggled with a lack of confidence.

“I think mental wellness it's an important part of sport and life,” said Fleetwood, who is playing the Hero Dubai Desert Classic for the 14th consecutive year.

“I think it's cool to see this tournament being proactive about things like that, and I think it's definitely something that we would welcome more in Tour events throughout the year.

“I think we probably all need a bit of advice on how to switch off at times, and yeah, I think it's a great addition.

“The Tour is amazing at the physical facilities we always get from the physios and the trainers, the gyms, I think that's constantly growing out on the Tour, and I think both tours actually do an amazing job of that. We have unbelievable facilities.

“But that mental aspect of it is something that's probably a little bit behind. We haven't done anything like that before, but this tournament is. It will be interesting to see how many people feel like they want to use that and how many people want a bit of guidance on that.

“For us, as golfers, if you like, I think we are always chasing our own expectations in dealing with the disappointments in that way. Some people find it easier than others to be accepting or deal with that, and some find it harder. I think having that around will be really good, and I'm sure it will probably be more of an addition throughout the year as tournaments go on.” In addition to the players, their teams and caddies will also benefit from access to mindful activities, brain-boosting nutrition and relaxation techniques. These resources are designed to enhance mental clarity, reduce stress and promote overall well-being. The tournament’s focus on mental wellbeing is further supported by consultations with leading experts. Dr. Andrew Murray, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer of the DP World Tour, will be on hand to provide guidance, alongside Dr. Phil Hopley, a Consultant Sport Psychiatrist with experience working with McLaren F1, and Wesley Kew, a Clinical Psychologist and former professional rugby player specialising in performance optimisation, mental resilience and stress management for elite athletes. Established in 1989, the Dubai Desert Classic is the oldest golf competition in the Middle East. ALSO READ: Bhatia relishing chance to showcase game at Dubai Desert Classic The team set to redefine mental and physical mastery in the Ultimate Golf Challenge