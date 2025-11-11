Tommy Fleetwood Academy expands to Abu Dhabi, elevating golf development in the UAE

On the sidelines of the DP World Tour’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links Abu Dhabi officially launched the Tommy Fleetwood Academy (TFA), marking a new era for golf player development in the UAE capital.

Following a recent upgrade of its state-of-the-art training facilities, the academy now operates fully under the Tommy Fleetwood Academy brand, expanding the partnership between Viya Golf and one of the sport’s most admired figures. The launch reinforces Yas Links Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a centre of excellence for golf performance and education in the region.

The new academy brings TFA’s proven player-development philosophy to Abu Dhabi for the first time, complementing the existing facility at Jumeirah Golf Estates and creating a connected performance network across the Viya portfolio.

Second home

Tommy Fleetwood, Founder of the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, said:

“The UAE has always felt like a second home for me and my family. We’ve built something truly special with the academy in Dubai, and it just keeps growing. To now be building in Abu Dhabi and giving something back to the region that has given us so much means a lot to us.”

“It’s such a privilege. I try and learn from them, and I try and pass that down or pass that on to as many people as possible. I believe in the game so much. I’ve been so lucky so far to have had the Academy in Southport and have the Academy in Dubai - and DP World has been an amazing partner.”

“Being able to open here at Yas Links, I’m so proud of the community that we’ve built, and I think the fact that we can open another one is a great sign of that. I’m lucky with the coaches that we have, the ecosystem that we’ve built, and the people that have supported it,” added Fleetwood.

Cutting-edge technology

Golfers at Yas Links will benefit from cutting-edge coaching technology and an elite-level performance environment, including two swing studios with advanced simulators, a dedicated indoor putting studio, and world-class training systems such as PLATFORM Golf, Trackman, Swing Catalyst, and Sam PuttLab.

The move follows a major upgrade completed earlier this year, positioning Yas Links’ practice facilities among the most advanced in the Middle East. Relaunching under the TFA brand brings Fleetwood’s signature approach to Abu Dhabi, combining elite insight, data-led performance tools, and a passion for growing the game at every level.

Karl Whitehead, Cluster Manager at Viya Golf, commented: “We’re thrilled to welcome the Tommy Fleetwood Academy to Yas Links. Abu Dhabi continues to play a leading role in growing the game, and this partnership elevates that vision even further. TFA brings world-class expertise, technology, and inspiration to golfers across the capital.”

Representing excellence

Chris May, Chief Executive Officer of Viya Golf, added: “Viya is committed to offering the best golf and leisure experiences across the UAE. The Tommy Fleetwood Academy represents excellence, professionalism, and a passion for player development – values we share across our venues. With the TFA now operating at both Yas Links and Jumeirah Golf Estates, we’re proud to offer golfers two of the finest coaching destinations in the region.”

The launch comes amid rising participation across Abu Dhabi, supported by expanded junior and ladies’ programmes and the club’s largest-ever team of PGA professionals.

As the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship showcases the venue on the global stage, the new academy underscores Viya’s mission to make golf more accessible, inclusive, and performance-driven throughout the Middle East.