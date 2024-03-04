Tiger Woods to tee it up in elite Seminole club event

The UAE passport holder had to settle for the runner-up position behind England’s John Parry in the $300,000 Challenge Tour event
Golfing great Tiger Woods will tee it up in Monday's Seminole pro-member one-day tournament in Juno Beach, Florida, as revealed by the tee times posted on social media.
The 15-time major champion, still trying to find out if he can compete again on the PGA Tour after his 2021 car crash, will be making his first appearance in the two-person best-ball tournament at Seminole Golf Club.
He will be paired with PGA of America chief executive Seth Waugh and play alongside two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Mike Walrath, chief executive of software company Yext.
World number two Rory McIlroy is also among the PGA Tour pros entered, playing with his father, Gerry. They're grouped with Ireland's Padraig Harrington and Ed Herlihy, chairman of the PGA Tour policy board.
Major winners Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Nelly Korda are also in the field while PGA golfer Tony Finau will play with retired NFL great Tom Brady.
The event will be another chance for Woods to test himself after flu forced him out of the second round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club last month.
It was an abrupt end to Woods's first PGA Tour event since he withdrew from the rain-delayed third round of the Masters last April.
Two weeks later, Woods had right ankle surgery to address lingering pain from injuries suffered in a 2021 car crash.
