Three-way tie at the top as Skaik leads UAE bid at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

The stage is set for a gripping weekend at the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club. An international field of rising stars is battling for regional glory and a coveted place at The Masters.

While Japan’s Rintaro Nakano, Vietnam’s Khanh Hung Le, and Australia’s Harry Takis share the halfway lead at 11-under-par, it was the homegrown talent that drew local applause. UAE No. 1 player Ahmad Skaik once again led the Emirati charge, carding a battling level-par 72 to sit tied for 10th on four-under 140, just seven shots off the pace.

Skaik, who opened with an impressive 68, showed real character on Friday. After turning three over, he fought back on the back nine with three birdies to erase the deficit and keep himself in the mix heading into the final 36 holes.

"It felt amazing to be honest (getting back to even par for the day),’said Skaik. ‘It's a different round from yesterday. It's crazy to say that I shot 4 under yesterday and felt deflated after the round and today I shot level and I feel like I just shot 6 under.

"But I struggled today with everything, off the tee, irons just putting myself in wrong spots," he added. "The pins were tucked. I was in the rough deep and I put it out to 20 feet and I was missing putts, so, it was a really tough day. I had to dig deep and I'm happy to finish level par today,’ concluded Skaik.

Backing him up was compatriot Sam Mullane, who followed his brilliant 67 on Thursday with a 76 to make the cut comfortably at one-over 143. Teenager Rayan Ahmed (72–75) also advanced, ensuring a strong UAE presence through the weekend.

Lebanon’s Geoffrey Laklak, who is just 17 years old, made history by becoming the first player from his country to make the cut in the AAC after posting rounds of 73 and 71 to sit tied 23rd.

Leader Nakano’s 66 matched the day’s best score, equaling rounds by both Takis and Le.

The Japanese 21-year-old, who finished third in last year’s championship, mixed two bogeys with an eagle in a round that kept him firmly in contention.

Vietnam’s Le, also just 17 and already a standout performer, rolled in seven birdies for his 67, while Australia’s Takis kept a clean card for the second straight day, showing poise beyond his years.

The cut fell at six-over 150, with 62 of the 120 players progressing to the weekend rounds. Twenty-two players broke par after two rounds, a reflection of the field’s exceptional depth and quality.

Round three gets underway on Saturday with tee times from 8:05 a.m., the leaders heading out in the final group at 10:06 a.m. as the battle intensifies for one of amateur golf’s most prestigious titles.

Leading Second-Round Scores (Par 72)

R. Nakano (Japan) – 67, 66 = 133

K. H. Le (Vietnam) – 66, 67 = 133

H. Takis (Australia) – 67, 66 = 133

Other Notables