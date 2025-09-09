This Week in Golf: Wentworth hosts $9m BMW PGA Championship on DP World Tour

The DP World Tour travels to London, England, this week for the $9 million BMW PGA Championship, the flagship tournament on the schedule.

Last week in Ireland delivered a thrilling finish with Rory McIlroy taking the spoils — the DP World Tour at its very best. Wentworth will now look to match that drama, and it usually does, with a stellar field, huge crowds, and a golf course steeped in history and tradition. Fingers crossed the British weather holds!

All except one of the 12 players in Team Europe’s Ryder Cup lineup will tee it up — only Sepp Straka (Aut) is absent due to family commitments, though he has assured Captain Luke Donald he will be ready and match-fit for Bethpage Black later this month.

Other marquee names in the Wentworth field include Marco Penge (Eng), one of golf’s rising stars, alongside Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, and Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from his brilliant FedEx Cup win on the PGA Tour. Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, defending champion Billy Horschel, Adam Scott, and Thomas Pieters also feature in the strongest field of the DP World Tour season.

Meanwhile, Team USA are largely competing in the Procore Championship in California on the PGA Tour. Khaleej Times Golf noted in 2023 that Team USA appeared under-raced before the Ryder Cup, but with encouragement from Captain Keegan Bradley, more of the team are playing this time.

This stretch of the PGA Tour — the FedEx Cup Fall — features seven tournaments to finalize the top 100 in the rankings and provide additional playing opportunities for the 2026 FedEx Cup season. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and nine other members of the 2025 US Ryder Cup team are in the field.

Closer to home, Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas will compete this week on the Korn Ferry Tour in Tennessee. Currently ranked 116th on the season-long points list, he needs to finish inside the top 75 to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Good luck to Rayhan!

Tournament Schedule

DP World Tour

· BMW PGA Championship

· Dates: Thu 11 – Sun 14 September 2025

· Venue: Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, England

· Purse: $9 million

Asian Tour

· 41st Shinhan Donghae Open

· Venue: Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, Korea

· Purse: KRW 1,500,000,000

HotelPlanner Tour

· Open de Portugal at Royal Obidos

· Venue: Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort, Portugal

· Purse: €300,000

PGA Tour

· Procore Championship

· Venue: Silverado Resort (North Course), Napa, California

· Purse: $6 million

· Korn Ferry Tour

· Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation

· Venue: Vanderbilt Legends Club, Tennessee, US

· Purse: $1.5 million

· Ladies European Tour

· VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open

· Venue: Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

· Purse: €300,000

· LPGA Tour

· Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G

· Venue: Hamilton Township, Ohio, US

· Purse: $2 million