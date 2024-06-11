This Week in Golf:  Spotlight on Dubai-based players who are in action around the world

He commended the team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament
The US Open, the third Major of the men’s golf calendar takes place this week at Pinehurst CC, North Carolina, US.
Scottie Scheffler has been the dominant player on the PGA Tour this year, winning the recent Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Ohio. This was Scheffler’s fifth title of the year – including The Masters. He is the stand-out favourite to take the honours at Pinehurst.
Dubai’s Adrian Meronk is in the field and the Polish player must be confident following his second-placed finish in LIV Golf Houston.
Tommy Fleetwood, now 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking who is looking for his first Major, has shown good form in 2024.
On the Challenge Tour, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) and Dubai Golden Visa Awardee Joel Stalter (Fr) are in the field in the Czech Republic.
Stalter has been in Slovenia playing in a Pro-Am as practice for the Challenge Tour run of events this week and then two tournaments in his home country.
The ladies are not forgotten as UAE players Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich will both compete in the 54-hole Ladies European Tour Access event also in the Czech Republic.
Finally, and by no means least, UAE-born Rayhan Thomas will be making his professional tournament debut on the Korn Ferry Tour in Wichita, US.
We wish all the players with UAE connections all the best as the Khaleej Times follows their progress around the world on various tours.
Schedule
Golf Majors
Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024
US Open
Venue: Pinehurst No 2, Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, North Carolina, US
Purse: $20 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024
Kaskada Golf Challenge
Venue: Golf Resort Kaskada, Czech Republic
Purse: €270,000
Korn Ferry Tour
Thursday 13th – Sunday 16th June, 2024
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
Venue: Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kansas, US
Purse: $1 million
LET Access Tour
Friday 14th – Sunday 16th June. 2024
Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge
Venue: Panorama Golf Resort, Kacov, Czech Republic
Purse: €42,500
