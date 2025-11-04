This Week in Golf: Season-ending drama across all tours as UAE takes centre stage

The DP World Tour will be based in the UAE for the next two weeks as the season reaches its climax with the Play-Off Finals at Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

A combined purse of $19 million is up for grabs across these two events, which will determine the 2025 Race to Dubai champion. Beyond the prize money, players will also compete for Race to Dubai Bonus Pool payouts, dual PGA Tour–DP World Tour cards, and prestigious Rolex Series titles.

Elsewhere in world golf, the Asian Tour continues its season with the $2 million Moutai Singapore Open at Singapore Island Golf Club.

Dubai’s Dominic Foos (Germany) will aim to continue his excellent form following a recent victory in Macau. He currently sits 18th in the Asian Tour Order of Merit, while Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) leads the International Series Rankings with 325.59 points, ahead of Miguel Tabuena (Philippines) on 221.19.

The Asian Tour and LIV Golf recently confirmed that the top two players in the season-ending International Series Rankings will be promoted directly to the 2026 LIV Golf League.

After Singapore, just one more International Series event remains on the schedule — the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, to be held at Riyadh Golf Club from November 19–22, 2025.

Adding another pathway to LIV Golf, the LIV Golf Promotions event will take place at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida from January 8–11, 2026. Registration is now open to professionals and elite amateurs worldwide. For the first time, the qualifying event will be staged outside the Middle East. The top two finishers will earn LIV Golf status for the 2026 season, doubling the number of promotion spots compared to last year.

The first tournament of the 2026 LIV Golf season will also be held at Riyadh Golf Club from February 5–7, 2026.

Rahul Singh, Head of the International Series on the Asian Tour, said: “We offer a proven pathway onto the LIV Golf League and, with this season’s route offering not one but two opportunities to progress, there is a real life-changing opportunity for our players.”

He added: “The International Series is committed to providing opportunities — whether that’s the route to LIV Golf or the majors. Competing with world-class players has clearly raised the standards across the Asian Tour.”

Meanwhile, on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the ARAMCO China Championship at Mission Hills Golf Club offers a $1 million purse. This penultimate event will be followed by the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España presented by Oysho, from November 27–30, 2025, at Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf in Spain, with €700,000 in prize money and season titles to be decided.

This week’s calendar

PGA Tour: World Wide Technology Championship

Venue: El Cardonal at Diamante, Mexico

Dates: November 6–9, 2025

Purse: $6 million

DP World Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Venue: Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dates: November 6–9, 2025

Purse: $9 million

Asian Tour: Moutai Singapore Open

Venue: Singapore Island Golf Club, Singapore

Dates: November 6–9, 2025

Purse: $2 million

LPGA: TOTO Japan Classic

Venue: Seta Golf Course, Otsu-shi, Shiga, Japan

Dates: November 6–9, 2025

Purse: $2.1 million

Ladies European Tour: ARAMCO China Championship