This Week in Golf: Rory McIlroy headlines star-studded DP World India Open

Golf action heats up this week with a jam-packed international schedule featuring tournaments across India, China, Korea, and the UAE.

The penultimate HotelPlanner Tour event, the Hangzhou Open in China, offers a vital stepping stone as the top 45 players will qualify for the season-ending Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain later this month. From there, the top 20 players will earn coveted DP World Tour cards for 2026, making every shot crucial.

India hosts one of the week’s highlights: the $4 million DP World India Open at the historic Delhi Golf Club, a course with almost a century of history and a 50-year rumoured waitlist, redesigned by Gary Player in 2019.

The tournament boasts a star-studded field including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, while Americans Ben Griffin and Brian Harman add a global edge. Players with UAE connections like Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Adrian Otaegui, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, Aaron Cockerill, and Nicolas Colsaerts will also tee off alongside India’s top talent.

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas represents the UAE in the Korn Ferry Tour First Stage Qualifying at Wilderness Ridge CC in Nebraska from 14–17 October. Thomas tees off at 9:42 am local time on Tuesday, aiming to advance through Stage Two in December toward Final Qualifying at Sawgrass, Florida.

This Week in Golf – Key Tournaments

DP World Tour

Event: DP World India Championship

Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October Venue: Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi, India Purse: $4 million

HotelPlanner Tour

Event: Hangzhou Open

Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October Venue: Hangzhou West Lake Golf Club, China Purse: $500,000

Asian Tour

Event: SJM Macao Open

Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October Venue: Macao Golf & Country Club, China Purse: $1 million

Clutch Pro Tour

Dates: Tuesday 14th – Thursday 16th October

Venue: Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE Purse: $50,000

LPGA

Event: BMW Ladies Championship