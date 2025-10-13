This Week in Golf: Rory McIlroy headlines star-studded DP World India Open

Global stars converge in India, China, and Asia as players chase DP World Tour cards, Rolex Grand Final spots, and Korn Ferry Tour glory
Golf action heats up this week with a jam-packed international schedule featuring tournaments across India, China, Korea, and the UAE.
The penultimate HotelPlanner Tour event, the Hangzhou Open in China, offers a vital stepping stone as the top 45 players will qualify for the season-ending Rolex Grand Final supported by The R&A in Spain later this month. From there, the top 20 players will earn coveted DP World Tour cards for 2026, making every shot crucial.
India hosts one of the week’s highlights: the $4 million DP World India Open at the historic Delhi Golf Club, a course with almost a century of history and a 50-year rumoured waitlist, redesigned by Gary Player in 2019.
The tournament boasts a star-studded field including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, and Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, while Americans Ben Griffin and Brian Harman add a global edge. Players with UAE connections like Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Adrian Otaegui, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richard Mansell, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, Aaron Cockerill, and Nicolas Colsaerts will also tee off alongside India’s top talent.
Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas represents the UAE in the Korn Ferry Tour First Stage Qualifying at Wilderness Ridge CC in Nebraska from 14–17 October. Thomas tees off at 9:42 am local time on Tuesday, aiming to advance through Stage Two in December toward Final Qualifying at Sawgrass, Florida.
This Week in Golf – Key Tournaments
DP World Tour
Event: DP World India Championship
Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October
Venue: Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi, India
Purse: $4 million
HotelPlanner Tour
Event: Hangzhou Open
Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October
Venue: Hangzhou West Lake Golf Club, China
Purse: $500,000
Asian Tour
Event: SJM Macao Open
Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October
Venue: Macao Golf & Country Club, China
Purse: $1 million
Clutch Pro Tour
Dates: Tuesday 14th – Thursday 16th October
Venue: Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club, Ajman, UAE
Purse: $50,000
LPGA
Event: BMW Ladies Championship
Dates: Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th October
Venue: Haenam-gun, Republic of Korea
Purse: $2.3 million