This Week in Golf: Riviera in the spotlight as Genesis Invitational takes centre stage

Last week brought drama across the global tours, as reported in our Khaleej Times Golf Newsletter, but this week offers a blend of early-season excitement and historic moments.

While some tours enjoy a brief pause, the spotlight falls on the PGA Tour’s Signature Event, The Genesis Invitational at the iconic Riviera Country Club in California. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of what was once the Los Angeles Open, the tournament boasts a $20 million purse and is organised by the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Inclusivity has long been part of its legacy: in 1938, Babe Zaharias became the first female golfer to play in a professional men’s tournament.

Last year, Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg claimed the title and $4 million in first prize after the venue was temporarily moved to Torrey Pines due to Southern California wildfires. Riviera has hosted legends including Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, and Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods made his PGA Tour debut here in 1992 as an amateur, shooting 72–75.

The Riviera Country Club has also hosted three major championships, the U.S. Open (1948) and the PGA Championship (1983, 1995)—and will host the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open, golf at the 2028 Summer Olympics, and the 131st U.S. Open in 2031.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour resume, offering opportunities for the Class of 2025 and emerging stars to make their mark.

Whether it’s the historic Riviera, emerging stars in Kenya and South Africa, or top LPGA action in Thailand, there’s plenty for golf fans to follow this week.

What’s on this week: