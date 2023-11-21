This Week in Golf: New DP World Tour season tees off in Australia as closer to home Nick Faldo flies in for the European Final of the Faldo Junior Series at Al Ain

Sir Nick Faldo watches the action at the Faldo Junior Series at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.. File photo

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 1:10 PM

No sooner has one season on the DP World Tour finished as the 2023 – 24 season starts.

After a three-day break, week one is in Australia for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane.

The PGA Tour takes its traditional rest for Thanksgiving.

The season-ending event on the Race to Costa del Sol Rankings sees the Ladies European Tour (LET) in Spain for the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana.

Among the strong field of 75 qualifiers from 22 countries qualifying through 28 events is Dubai-based Czech golfer Kristyna Napoleaova who takes the 39th spot.

All the top 10 in the Rankings are in the field, with the top six still having a mathematical chance of being crowned the number one player on the LET.

On the local scene, six-time Major winner Sir Nick Faldo is in town for the 25th edition of the Faldo Series Grand Final 2023 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club. The event is for junior golfers who have qualified during the season as well as some strong local UAE invites.

Some nice background information – the Faldo Series Junior Tour has a global partnership with the R&A while their major partners include the LET, DP World Tour and ASM Scholarship. The series is fully supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

This week’s schedule

DP World Tour

Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th November, 2023

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship

Venue: Royal Queensland GC, Brisbane, Australia

Purse: AUS$2 million

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 23rd - Sunday 26th November, 2023

Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana

Venue: Real Club de Golf Las Brisas

Purse: €650,000

UAE

Faldo Junior Tour Grand Final

Tuesday, 21st - Thursday 23rd November

Venue: Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club