This Week in Golf: Global stage heats up with full schedules across all tours

Golf action is back in full swing this week, with major tours hosting high-profile events around the globe. From the DP World Tour in Qatar to the Korn Ferry Tour in Colombia, players are battling for points, prestige, and prize money.

The DP World Tour heads to Doha Golf Club for the Qatar Masters, the ninth event of the season and the fourth on the International Swing.

Patrick Reed is the story of the week, having recently decided to leave LIV Golf. Alongside him, a strong field features Dubai-based stars Paul Waring, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, as well as Ewen Ferguson, the 2022 champion, and Adrian Otaegui.

Former winner Chris Wood returns to action via a Category 13 exemption, taking a break from the MENA Golf Tour.

Korn Ferry Tour: Colombia

Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas continues his Korn Ferry Tour campaign in Colombia, following a tied 37th finish in Panama last week. His scores — 73, 69, 69, 73 — left him four over par for the tournament. Thomas said, “It was a tough golf course and very windy. I triple-bogeyed my second hole in round one. I’m looking forward to this week in Bogota, where I played very well last year. I just need to tighten up a few things.”

He currently sits 62nd on the Korn Ferry Points table and will be aiming to climb with a strong performance.

LIV Golf: Saudi Arabia

The 2026 LIV Golf season begins in Riyadh without big names Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. Dubai’s Adrian Meronk returns to defend his title in a tournament played under lights once again. With new players and a refreshed TV and media strategy, it will be fascinating to see how the league continues to make its mark on the game.

The Asian Tour kicks off its season at Wack Wack Golf Club in Manila, the first of what promises to be an exciting series of events across Asia.

On the PGA Tour, last week’s winner Justin Rose climbs to third in the Official World Golf Ranking, joining Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood in the top four, a rare European dominance in golf. Rose’s form puts him on course for Team Europe selection in the next Ryder Cup, while Luke Donald considers whether to attempt a historic three-peat.

LIV Golf

Wednesday 4th – Saturday 7th February 2025

Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $30 million

PGA Tour: WM Phoenix Open

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th February 2025

TPC Scottsdale, USA

Purse: $9.6 million

DP World Tour: Qatar Masters

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th February 2025

Doha Golf Club, Qatar

Purse: $2.75 million

Asian Tour: Philippine Championship

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th February 2025

Wack Wack Golf & Country Club, Manila, Philippines

Purse: $500,000

Korn Ferry Tour: Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th February 2025

Fundadores Golf Club, Bogota, Colombia

Purse: $1 million

MENA Golf Tour: Egypt – Madinaty Golf Club