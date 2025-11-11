This Week in Golf: Race to Dubai wraps up as DP World Tour Championship tees off

Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course takes centre stage this week as the world’s top golfers compete in the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, the grand finale of the 2025 DP World Tour season.

Following last week’s drama at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, the tournament brings together the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai leaderboard, joined by Ryder Cup exemptions Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg, in a 52-player field. England’s Justin Rose, currently 26th in the Race to Dubai, also returns after skipping Abu Dhabi.

The final week of the season promises high-stakes action as the Tour’s best vie for prize money, accolades, and career-defining rewards.

Currently, Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai standings, ahead of Marco Penge (Eng) by 767.02 points. With a maximum of 12,000 points available in this tournament — 2,000 for the winner, 1,335 for the runner-up, and a 665-point differential — Penge would need a near-perfect performance at the top while Rory falters to overtake the leader. While such a scenario seems unlikely, golf has a way of surprising us all.

Whatever the outcome, Penge has enjoyed a breakthrough season and looks set to take his game to new heights in 2026, including a move to the PGA Tour.

McIlroy is chasing his seventh Race to Dubai crown and Harry Vardon Trophy, with Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie still holding the record with eight wins.

The Race to Dubai Bonus Pool of $6 million is also on the line, with $2 million going to the champion and tiered prizes down to tenth place, who will take home $150,000.

Additionally, the final ten dual-status PGA Tour and DP World Tour cards will be awarded to players who do not already hold a PGA Tour card, with 15th-placed Jordan Smith currently holding the last available card.

Khaleej Times tips for the DP World Tour Championship:

Rory McIlroy: The Northern Irish star leads the Race to Dubai and is chasing his seventh season-ending title.

Tommy Fleetwood: England’s consistent contender brings experience and steady form to the Earth Course.

Daniel Hillier (outsider): The young Welsh golfer is an exciting outsider capable of shaking up the leaderboard.

In other news, the Asian Tour recently announced two LIV Golf League cards for 2026 for the top two players in the International Series Rankings, along with two additional cards available at the LIV Promotions event in Florida in January.

DP World Tour

