‘This meant a little more’: Koepka salutes ‘phenomenal’ Rahm after securing fifth LIV Golf victory

Smash GC Captain Brooks Koepka extended his LIV Golf record by winning the 54-hole $25 million LIV Golf Greenbrier for his fifth individual title.
For the third time, he won via a playoff. But his victory Sunday at The Old White course was a bit more special, given the opponent.
Koepka beat Legion XIII Captain Jon Rahm on the first playoff hole with a par in a thrilling finish. It’s the first time the two have duelled since Rahm joined LIV Golf in the offseason, and it was reminiscent of the final round at the 2023 Masters – only with a different outcome.
Koepka has now won five of the 31 LIV Golf regular-season tournaments that he’s played. No other player has won more than three times. He said Sunday’s win was his favourite.
“I think this one just meant a little bit more, for the last few years playing Jon and obviously he got the better of me at Augusta,” Koepka said.
“I just wanted to beat him. He played phenomenally today. The way he finished down the stretch was pretty clutch, and it was fun to watch him this week.”
Koepka’s Smash team also claimed the team title, tying a LIV Golf record with a 53 under total counting score to beat Ripper GC by three shots.
Koepka and Jason Kokrak led the team with seven under 63s, with Talor Gooch shooting 69. Reserve player John Catlin, filling in for Graeme McDowell, shot a 67.
Koepka made three straight birdies on his back nine and led by two shots with three to play. But Rahm caught him with birdies at 16 and 17. They both parred the 157-yard par-3 18th and then played the hole again in the playoff. Koepka’s tee shot left him with a 25-foot birdie putt while Rahm found the back bunker, leaving him with an awkward lie on the short side.
He blasted out to 23 feet past the pin. But after Koepka missed his birdie attempt, Rahm could not save par.
In the season-long LIV Golf Individual Standings, Rahm overtook Torque GC Captain Joaquin Niemann and these two will battle it out for the 2024 Individual Championship next month at LIV Golf Chicago, while Koepka has an outside shot at the bonus-paying third place.
Dubai-based players Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) and Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) both tied for 42nd on four under par. Lahiri shot rounds of 70, 71 and 65, with Meronk shooting rounds of 66, 72 and 68
Meronk lies in 16th and Lahiri 18th in the season long Individual Standings. The Crushers are on top of the Team Standings by just 0.5 of a point – with the Cleeks in eighth.
