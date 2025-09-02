The Week in Golf: Rory McIlroy headlines star-studded Irish Open at The K Club

This week, the DP World Tour returns to its roots with a run of events in Ireland, England, and France – a pivotal stretch in the season.

The $6 million Amgen Irish Open takes centre stage at The K Club, a venue steeped in Ryder Cup history. With this year’s Ryder Cup looming large, it feels fitting that the Tour is stopping at two iconic former venues of the biennial contest – The K Club (2006) and Wentworth (1953) – in consecutive weeks.

The confirmed entry list for the third of nine ‘Back 9 Series’ events is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, and Tyrrell Hatton. They are joined by Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Tom McKibbin, and Dubai-based Adrian Meronk, who will be seeking Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points as their LIV Golf season pauses. Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald and Irish legend Padraig Harrington also add to what is one of the strongest fields in recent memory.

Players returning from the PGA Tour through the DP World Tour–PGA Tour strategic alliance include Dubai-based Thomas Detry, Jhonattan Vegas, Matti Schmid, and Erik van Rooyen – all of whom finished inside the top 70 of the FedExCup Rankings after the BMW Championship.

Among those with UAE connections in this week’s field are Richard Mansell, Johannes Veerman, Julien Guerrier, Ewen Ferguson, Adrian Otaegui, and Nicolas Colsaerts.

On the HotelPlanner Tour, five events remain after this week’s stop in Poland before the Rolex Grand Final, supported by The R&A. The Road to Mallorca Rankings are currently led by David Law, with two-time UAE winner Renato Paratore in sixth. The top 20 at season’s end will secure cards for the 2026 DP World Tour.

In amateur golf, this week is highlighted by the 50th edition of the Walker Cup. Ten-man teams from the United States and Great Britain & Ireland will face off at the prestigious Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California, from Saturday, 6th to Sunday, 7th September.

Schedule

DP World Tour

Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th September, 2025

Amgen Irish Open

Venue: The K Club, Straffan, Ireland

Purse: $6 million

HotelPlanner Tour

Thursday 4th – Sunday 7th September, 2025

GAC Rosa Challenge Tour

Venue: Rosa Golf Club, Konopiska, Poland

Purse: €300,000

Ladies European Tour

Friday 5th – Sunday 7th September, 2025

Aramco Houston Championship

Venue: Golfcrest Country Club, Texas, US

Purse: $2 million