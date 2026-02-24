The Week in Golf: Patrick Reed targets Race to Dubai, stars make waves across global tours

The DP World Tour continues its African journey with the 11th tournament of the season: the $1.5 million Investec South African Open Championship at Stellenbosch Golf Club, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

A recent addition to the field is Patrick Reed (US). The former Masters Champion, who has made a flying start to his DP World Tour career after leaving LIV Golf, is showing just how serious he is about targeting the 2026 Race to Dubai title.

After a week off following wins, a playoff loss, and further victories in Dubai, Bahrain, and Qatar, Reed has made it clear he is the one to catch. The HERO Dubai Desert Classic, a Rolex Series event with $8 million in prize money, will provide a huge boost in Race to Dubai points for anyone winning or contending, surely exactly the type of challenge Reed relishes.

Compare this to seven-time Race to Dubai winner Rory McIlroy: his tied-33rd finish at Emirates Golf Club and tied-third at the Dubai Invitational leaves him 33rd in the current standings. McIlroy’s next qualifying event for the Race to Dubai is expected to be The Masters, as he continues his PGA Tour schedule in the US.

Will Reed be too far ahead of Rory and others before key summer events arrive? With his rising ranking, Reed can also pick significant events that include the majors. McIlroy has publicly expressed his desire to beat Colin Montgomerie’s record of eight Race to Dubai titles. Only time will tell if he adjusts his schedule to match, and potentially surpass that mark. Could this season end with a Reed-McIlroy showdown in the UAE?

Ernie Els is also committed to playing this week in his homeland. The South African Open is a nominated tournament in The Open Qualifying Series, with three places awarded for Royal Birkdale later this year to players not already exempt, provided they make the cut. The series aims to increase global awareness of The Open and enhance pathways to entry beyond the traditional UK-based qualifying rounds.

On the MENA Golf Tour, the 54-hole Al Houara Classic in Morocco sees England’s Chris Wood, who leads the rankings, in the field. UAE resident Jack Davidson, third in the rankings, has had to withdraw due to a recurring neck and shoulder injury but hopes to return soon. Dubai’s Rayhan Thomas returns to the Korn Ferry Tour at the $1 million 119 Visa Argentina Open, aiming to improve on his current 88th place in the points table.

We wish all UAE-based golfers, and those with UAE connections, the very best this week around the world.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 26 February – Sunday 1 March 2026

Cognizant Classic in Palm Beaches

Venue: PGA National, Champions Course, Florida

Purse: $9.6 million

DP World Tour / Sunshine Tour

Thursday 26 February – Sunday 1 March 2026

Investec South African Open Championship

Venue: Stellenbosch GC, South Africa

Purse: $1.5 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 26 February – Sunday 1 March 2026

105th New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort

Venue: Millbrook Resort, New Zealand

Purse: NZ$2 million

Korn Ferry Tour

Thursday 26 February – Sunday 1 March 2026

119 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

Venue: Jockey Club, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Purse: $1 million

MENA Golf Tour

Thursday 26 February – Saturday 28 February 2026

Al Houara Classic

Venue: Al Houara Golf Club, Morocco

Purse: $100,000