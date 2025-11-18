The hidden power of golf: A doctor supports Sheikh Hamdan’s vision of a fitter Dubai

As Dubai urges residents to embrace healthier lifestyles, one sport quietly delivers powerful benefits for body, mind, and social wellbeing: golf.

Often thought of as leisurely rather than athletic, golf is actually a highly effective form of exercise backed by research.

Dr / Professor Andrew Murray, an international sport and exercise medicine expert who has spent over a decade studying how movement shapes long-term health, said: “Golf, more than almost any other activity, consistently delivers benefits across physical, mental, and social health.

“Its impact extends from childhood into older age, promoting fitness, balance, and social connection.

Research commissioned by The R&A, golf’s world governing body, shows golfers live five years longer on average than non-golfers. Regular play can prevent or help manage over 40 chronic conditions, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, dementia, depression, and some cancers.

Why is golf so effective? Walking the course provides moderate-intensity exercise recommended by medical experts, boosting cardiovascular fitness, muscle strength, and stamina. For older adults, it improves balance and mobility, helping maintain independence.

Golf also fosters social well-being. “Phones stay in pockets. Conversations happen naturally. Friendships form and endure,” Murray explains. This social side is as important as the physical benefits, especially in an era when loneliness is recognised as a public health issue.

Golf supports the Dubai Fitness Challenge

This year, The R&A partnered with the Emirates Golf Federation to support the Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge initiative. Residents can join over 100 free golf activities across ten venues, from beginner lessons and simulator sessions to fitness classes and the Walk to Win challenge at the DP World Tour Championship.

Many participants will try golf for the first time, which is central to the program’s mission: the sport is inclusive, accessible, and enjoyable for all ages and abilities. “Children, families, adults who have never swung a club, all can participate and benefit,” Murray says.

Golf fits neatly into the 30×30 challenge ethos of 30 minutes of activity for 30 days. Even a short walk on the range or a few holes can help residents meet the World Health Organization’s recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise.

The initiative extends to schools through the Unleash Your Drive in Schools programme, introducing children to golf in a fun and inclusive environment that builds confidence, coordination, and physical literacy , all supporting the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to become a world-leading active city.

Why It Matters

Globally, inactivity contributes to over three million deaths annually. Sports that welcome newcomers and encourage movement are essential. In Dubai, golf provides an accessible, enjoyable way for people of all ages to stay active, build connections, and improve long-term health.

As Dubai takes on the 30×30 challenge, Murray encourages everyone to give golf a try: “Step onto a driving range. Pick up a club. Walk the fairways. Join a fitness session. You may discover a sport that keeps you fitter, happier, and more connected, not just for 30 days, but for life.”