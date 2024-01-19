‘The golf course is no pushover but excellent putts was key to my strong scoring’

DP World initiative has collected over 280,000 balls and re-homed them to support grassroots academies around the world
My feeling is I’m almost back with my all round game following my winter break.
I shot a second round 66 today in the HERO Dubai Desert Classic which leaves me on ten under par after two rounds. Only Cameron Young (US) is ahead of us all, on 13 under and three ahead of us.
But there is still plenty of golf left to play at the Majlis and anything can happened thanks to the this star-studded field in this $9 million Rolex Series event.
I hit a lot of solid shots - it was much more enjoyable than yesterday. Just a nice day at work.
I had six birdies and no bogeys today and with my further six birdies yesterday making 12 in total. That is something I am very proud of. Just two bogeys over two rounds is also pretty decent.
Despite the low scores, this is never an easy golf course or pushover, as the cut falling at level par 144 illustrates.
I holed some excellent putts today which was key to my strong scoring as it is every week of the year. I birdied three of the par fives today, and it should have been four with one on the 18th – having started on hole 1 – but it was not to be.
I seem to be struggling on my final hole over the last two days with shortish putts missed, but I am still up there with arguably room to improve.
Thoroughly enjoyed playing in the group for the second day with The 2023 Open Champion and birthday boy Brian Harman (US), whose company I really enjoyed. - he plays a very solid game. I suppose all Major champions have these skills.
This week is the first time I have played with Brian. I was comfortable in his presence.
ALSO READ
I like the position I am in after two days but there is a lot of golf still to be played. I felt I focused on my game a lot more then my first round, that’s how I really like it out there on the golf course.In Saturday’s third round I am teeing off in the penultimate match at 12.36 pm along with Richie Ramsay (Scot).
Wish me luck and see what I can do on ‘Moving Day.’
Adrian, 30 years-old, a Dubai resident, is a four time winner on the DP World Tour.
DP World initiative has collected over 280,000 balls and re-homed them to support grassroots academies around the world
The T20 league begins on Friday with an opening clash between the defending champions Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors
Pop singer Niall Horan swaps the microphone for golf clubs as defending champion and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy took to the EGC course for the first time ahead of his pursuit of a record fourth Dallah Trophy this weekend
The new CEO has ambitious plans to enhance the golfing experience at the Capital’s prestigious venues.
It will be difficult to ignore Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy who bring strong form to the HERO Dubai Desert Classic following their heroics at the Creek
Mega event scheduled for February 24 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh
He bids to make history as the first player to win the Dubai Desert Classic trophy for a record fourth time
Adrian Meronk voted Player of the Year for last season by his fellow professionals on the DP World Tour