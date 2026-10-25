The A Team clinch UGC Season 3 title in dramatic finish

The A Team clinched the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) Season 3 title with a thrilling win over defending champions Noble Legacy Masters in a dramatic finish.

The A Team overcame Noble Legacy Masters on a back-nine countback at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course.

The third season of the tournament saw 10 teams vie for glory across four rounds at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club.

The A Team and Noble Legacy were tied at 795 points after four rounds as the officials checked back-nine scores to announce the winners.

After a long, anxious wait, The A Team were declared champions amid jubilant celebrations.

Aman Chopra, the founder and patron of The A Team, was delighted with his team’s victory.

“This means so much. You can't even imagine the work and effort that went into building this team, and I could not have done it without their support. Every one of you, I want to say I love you and thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Chopra said.

Samvit Chopra (37), Nilesh Mashruwala (36) and Syed Hilal (35) made big contributions for the champions in the final round.

Debutants Mayfair Chippies took third place with the day's best team score of 265.

Meanwhile, Pt Jain of Tristar Gladiators clinched the individual title with the day's highest score of 40.

UGC Season 3 Final Standings: