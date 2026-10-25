The A Team clinch UGC Season 3 title in dramatic finish

Aman Chopra’s A Team edged defending champions Noble Legacy Masters in a dramatic finish to lift the Ultimate Golf Challenge Season 3 trophy after four rounds

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 6:20 PM UPDATED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 7:55 PM
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The A Team clinched the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) Season 3 title with a thrilling win over defending champions Noble Legacy Masters in a dramatic finish.

The A Team overcame Noble Legacy Masters on a back-nine countback at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course.

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The third season of the tournament saw 10 teams vie for glory across four rounds at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and Emirates Golf Club.

The A Team and Noble Legacy were tied at 795 points after four rounds as the officials checked back-nine scores to announce the winners.

After a long, anxious wait, The A Team were declared champions amid jubilant celebrations.

Aman Chopra, the founder and patron of The A Team, was delighted with his team’s victory.

“This means so much. You can't even imagine the work and effort that went into building this team, and I could not have done it without their support. Every one of you, I want to say I love you and thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Chopra said.

Samvit Chopra (37), Nilesh Mashruwala (36) and Syed Hilal (35) made big contributions for the champions in the final round.

Debutants Mayfair Chippies took third place with the day's best team score of 265.

Meanwhile, Pt Jain of Tristar Gladiators clinched the individual title with the day's highest score of 40.

UGC Season 3 Final Standings:

  1. The A Team 795 (Champions on countback)

  2. Noble Legacy 795

  3. Mayfair Chippies 756

  4. Meteora Magicians 730

  5. Sultans of Swing 729

  6. = Alpha Ninjas 714

  7. = Tristar Gladiators 714

  8. Three Comma Masters 690

  9. Shershaah Eagles 675

  10. Brain Dubai 589

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