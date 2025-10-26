Thailand's Fifa Laopakdee seizes Asia-Pacific Amateur crown with stunning comeback

The 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship ended in thrilling fashion at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday as Thailand’s Fifa Laopakdee stormed from six shots back to claim victory in a dramatic playoff on the Majlis Course.

The 20-year-old Thai golfer closed with a composed final-round 68 for a 72-hole total of 15-under-par 273, forcing a tie with Japan’s 16-year-old sensation Taisei Nagasaki, who went into the final day with a five-stroke lead.

The pair, who played together in the final group, went head-to-head in a tense, sudden-death playoff that had the fans on edge.

On a warm afternoon with the greens firming up and pace quickening, Laopakdee held his nerve, carding three straight birdies over holes 17, 18, and 17 again to clinch the title after Nagasaki narrowly missed a birdie chance on the third extra hole.

Laopakdee’s steady rounds of 66, 69, 70, and 68 reflected both his resilience and determination. His final-day card included six birdies with closing nines of 36 and 32.

“It means the whole world to me,” said Laopakdee. “Being able to pull it off is just amazing, and it was a great battle. Shout out to Taisei for handling such a challenging job for me to close out. It was amazing.”

Masters prize

The win was especially historic. Laopakdee will become the first Thai player to compete in the 2026 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

The Arizona State University student had told his coach, Matt Thurmond, he would make it happen, and in his post-round interview, he looked straight into the camera and said: “Coach, I did it!”

Japan’s Rintaro Nakano finished two strokes behind in third place, repeating his podium finish from last year in what is expected to be his final amateur appearance.

For the UAE, there was also plenty to celebrate. Ahmad Skaik, the nation’s top player, delivered the best-ever finish by a UAE national in the history of the championship, finishing 13th with rounds of 68, 72, 70, and 71 for a total of seven-under 281.

Still, Skaik was left to rue what might have been after a costly double bogey on the 18th hole denied him a top-10 finish.

“Today was pretty steady,” said Skaik. “I had so many good shots and made some good up-and-downs as well. I was three under going into the last and thought I hit a good tee shot, but it ended up in the rough again, blocked out by the trees.

“I hit a low cut and ended up between the second cut and the rough. I got a flyer into that bunker - rock hard. Had to play sideways. Thought I hit a good first putt, but the second putt didn't go in.”

Hard work and self-belief

Despite the late stumble, Skaik remained upbeat about his progress.

“If you told me six months ago that I would finish 13th, I would have said you're out of your mind. But it shows how hard work and self-belief make a difference.”

Three UAE players, Skaik, Rayan Ahmed, and Sam Mullane, made the cut, marking a proud moment for Emirati golf.

Players from 19 of the 41 countries represented in the original field of 120 advanced past the 36-hole mark.

The UAE team will next turn its focus to the Pan Arab Golf Championship in Saudi Arabia next month.



Final Results

(7,289 yards, Par 72 – 62 players made the 36-hole cut)

F. Laopakdee (THA) – 66 • 69 • 70 • 68 = 273

T. Nagasaki (JPN) – 67 • 67 • 65 • 74 = 273

Laopakdee won on third play-off hole

R. Nakano (JPN) – 67 • 66 • 71 • 71 = 275

H. Takis (AUS) – 67 • 66 • 73 • 70 = 276

B. Dowling (AUS) – 66 • 72 • 68 • 71 = 277

K. H. Le (VIE) – 66 • 67 • 73 • 71 = 277

Other Notables