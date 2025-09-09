Teen sensation Daniil Sokolov claims impressive four-shot victory in Jordan Open

Qatar's Daniil Sokolov shot rounds of 75, 66 and 74 for a 54-hole total of 215, one under par, to win the 34th edition of the Jordan Open held at Ayla Golf Club, Aqaba, Jordan, organized by the host club, Jordan Golf Federation and co-sanctioned by the Arab Golf Federation.

The tournament, part of the Arab Golf Series, attracted entries from countries including: Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Tunisia, UAE as well as the host country Jordan.

There were four Divisions: Men, Women, Junior Under 16’s and Seniors as part of the 51-player field.

Sokolov, still only 14 years-old, won by an impressive four shots from three players from the UAE: Sam Mullane, Ahmed Skaik and Jay Mullane – who claimed spots two to four.

One of Sokolov’s most impressive performances to date, apart from winning many regional junior and men’s championships is previously qualifying for the US Junior Golf Championship (under 19 Division),

Sam Mullane opened up with a one under par 70 to lead, before being overtaken by Sokolov in the second round with ‘the round of the tournament’ a 66. Sam finished with rounds of 75 and 74.

Ahmad Skaik (UAE), had a second round 69, one of only four sub-par rounds from the entire field.

On completing his final round Sam Mullane said, ‘I was happy with my tournament week and especially my finish. I did not hit the ball particularly well, but my putting and short game were at their best and saved me. I have never played the golf course before – it was very windy for all three days. It is a good start for my 2025 – 26 golf season.’

The next events on the Arab Golf Series are in Morocco and Bahrain.

The Women’s Division was won by Yasmeen Thaher (Pal) with rounds of 71. 75. 78. She also achieved the first hole-in-one in the history of the event. Her 54-hole total of 224 saw her win with an 11-shot victory from runner-up Lara Bakhour (Leb).

The Junior Under 16’s Division was won by Jordan’s Mohammad Alrawashdeh with rounds of 73, 74 and 88 for total of 235.

The Senior Division was won by Sheikhmouss El Zein (Leb) with rounds of 81, 83 and 75 for a 54-hole total of 239.

The 2025 Jordan Open was a qualifying round for the Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) as well as the Women’s and Juniors, all supported by The R&A.

Rresults (Par 72).

D. Sokolov (Qatar) 75. 66. 74. 215.

S. Mullane (UAE) 70. 75. 74. 219.

A. Skaik (UAE) 75. 69. 76. 220.

J. Mullane (UAE) 77. 77. 72. 226.