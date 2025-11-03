Sweet sixteen as Aoife Kelly trumps rivals to win Sharjah Ladies Open title in style

The Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club (SGSC) once again lived up to its reputation as a host of competitive tournaments, as the thrilling 16th Ladies Open Golf Championship showcased an impressive display of talent and sportsmanship on the fairways.

On an ideal morning, Kelly delivered a polished, confident round, winning the title with a one-under 71. She carded three birdies and two bogeys, navigating the SGSC layout with poise.

Kelly’s consistency and composure set her apart from the strong field, and her victory was met with warm applause from fellow competitors and spectators alike.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said Kelly after lifting the trophy. “The course was in fantastic condition; it really rewarded good shot-making. It’s always a pleasure to play here at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.”

Finishing runner-up was Sana Tufail, who carded a steady one-over-par 73, while Lara Bakhour rounded out the podium with a determined 79.

In the Net Division, Ela Camurlu claimed top honors in Division A with a fine net 72, while SGSC’s own Debra Jaunich produced a consistent display to match that score and capture victory in Division B.

The event once again highlighted the strength and growing popularity of women’s golf in the UAE, reaffirming SGSC’s commitment to nurturing competitive and inclusive opportunities for players of all levels.