Sulaiman and Maqsood lead the charge as Sharjah hosts action-packed golf double bill

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club was buzzing with excitement last weekend as the two-decade-old venue, a cornerstone for golf enthusiasts in the Northern Emirates, hosted back-to-back tournaments on a packed and action-filled Sunday.

With standout scoring, competitive league battles and a lively clubhouse atmosphere, the historic club once again underlined its reputation as a hub of grassroots and society golf in the UAE.

Setting the tone for the day, members and guests teed it up for the latest edition of the BMW Open Social, proudly supported by AGMC, with excellent course conditions and favourable weather providing the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of high-quality golf.

Stealing the spotlight were Ramli Sulaiman and Syed Maqsood, who produced a scintillating 12-under-par betterball performance to claim overall honours. The winning duo were relentless from start to finish, firing nine net birdies and two net eagles in a round that set them comfortably clear at the top of the leaderboard.

The high standard extended across the nine-hole competitions. On the Front Nine, Aleksandra Hanusik and Jacek Hanusik set the pace with a remarkable seven-under-par 28, while Grant Bowen and Zac Van Zyl claimed Back Nine honours with an impressive six-under-par 30.

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club thanked all participants for contributing to another well-supported BMW Open Social and extended its appreciation to AGMC for its continued backing of the popular series.

Society league drama

Later that same afternoon, attention shifted from social scoring to match-play intensity as Round 4 of the Golf Society League, supported by Golf Away, got underway at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club.

With league standings beginning to take shape, societies across all three divisions battled hard for valuable points in another fiercely contested round.

In League 1, The Grass Holes delivered one of the performances of the round, sweeping both matches against The Dubai Exputts to collect the maximum six points. Defending champions Nepalese Golf Society also impressed, defeating The Hole Seekers in both matches, while The All Stars and Al Puza shared the spoils with one win apiece to add three points each.

League 2 saw Sharjah Bunker Boyz strengthen their qualification hopes with a dominant clean sweep over Social Society 1. Meanwhile, Kegs 1 edged a tightly contested encounter against Dubai Dragons 1, claiming one win and one draw to add four points to their tally.

In League 3, Spartans Golf Society produced a commanding display, winning both matches against Social Golf 2 to secure six points. GolfLinx 2 and Dragons 2 fought out a closely matched contest, sharing victories and three points apiece.

The accompanying Betterball Stableford competition added further intrigue, with Fernando Cabero and Imad Alhamad of The Grass Holes claiming first place on 45 points, edging out Sami Butt and Ye Liu of Sharjah Bunker Boyz on countback after both pairs finished level.

With Round 4 complete, attention now turns to the next set of fixtures on March 8, as societies continue their push for knockout qualification — and the ultimate prize, a Golf Away trip to Thailand.