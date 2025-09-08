Stunning hat-trick of play-off birdies proves Rory’s consistency in Irish Open thriller

Rory McIlroy’s homecoming couldn’t have gone better. On the Palmer North Course at The K Club in Co. Kildare, the Northern Irishman secured his second Irish Open title, proving once again that familiarity and form can be a potent combination.

After rounds of 71, 66, 68 and a closing 66, McIlroy finished 17 under par, tying Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren at 271. The drama of the day came down to a play-off, where McIlroy’s composure shone through. On the third extra hole, he delivered a third consecutive birdie, taking the title and the $1,020,000 first prize. A 28-foot eagle putt on the par-five 18th earlier in regulation play had set the stage for this tension-filled finale.

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” McIlroy reflected after the win. “The support has been amazing all week… Moments like this, these are the things you’re going to remember well after your career is over.” His words captured the blend of pride, relief, and exhilaration that comes with winning at home.

Triumph tied to Dubai

For UAE fans, McIlroy’s Irish triumph will resonate on a more personal level. Dubai has long been a second home for the Northern Irishman. His breakthrough came in 2009 when, as a 19-year-old, he won the first of four Dubai Desert Classic titles at the Emirates Golf Club, marking a significant milestone in his early career.

McIlroy has also won the Race to Dubai six times during his career, securing his sixth title in 2024 by winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Looking ahead, McIlroy will return to UAE soil in November for the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship (6–9 November) and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship (13–16 November) at Jumeirah Golf Estates. His presence promises to make the UAE stages among the most anticipated events of the 2025 DP World Tour season.

Meanwhile, friends on tour also left their mark. Rafa Cabrera Bello delivered a sensational hole-in-one at the par-three third and, alongside Angel Hidalgo, finished third at 15 under par. Cabrera Bello’s performance boosted him 45 spots to 63rd in the Race to Dubai, keeping him on track for Abu Dhabi qualification.

With home victories, top finishes, and a strong connection to the UAE, 2025 is shaping up as one of McIlroy’s finest seasons yet, a year that will be remembered both in Ireland and in the Emirates, where golf fans have long cheered him on.

Results:

R. McIlroy (NI) 71, 66, 68, 66. 271 (won on third play-off hole)

J. Lagergren (Swe) 70, 62, 73, 66. 271

R. Cabrera Bello (Spain) 68, 71, 67, 67. 273

A. Hidalgo (Spain) 70, 69, 63, 71. 273

