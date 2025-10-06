Kim sets new record to win inaugural Ladies Monthly Medal at Emirates Golf Club

The Emirates Golf Club Ladies Section celebrated a special day as Soo Yeon Kim claimed victory in the first Monthly Medal of the new season with a personal best 9-under net 63, breaking her own course record on the Majlis Course.

Playing with a course handicap of 16, Kim’s stellar gross 79 showcased her precision and composure, setting a high standard for the 2025-2026 season.

Kim emerged victorious in the Silver A Division (HCP 11.5 and below), fending off strong competition from runner-up Won Jeong Lee (-2 net 70) and third-place Nonita Chand (+3 net 75).

The Best Gross award went to Jayshree Gupta, who carded a gross 79.

In addition to Kim’s triumph, the Stableford competition saw Maria Petre dominate with an impressive 36 points, claiming top honors for the day.

The Silver B Division (HCP 11.6 – 17.8) was fiercely contested, with Kiyono Taniuchi taking the winner’s spot (E, net 72), just ahead of runner-up Amarjeet Radia and third-place Josie Tracey, the former Lady Captain, who finished on +1 net 73.

The Bronze Division (HCP 18.2 and above) also produced a tight finish, with Anna Jentgen winning with -6 net 66, followed by runner-up Karin Sandwall (-2 net 70) and third-place Siog Moore (-1 net 71).

Commenting on her breakthrough performance, Kim said, “It feels incredible to break my personal best on this course, especially in the very first Ladies Monthly Medal. The Majlis Course really challenges you, and I’m thrilled to have played so well today.”

The Emirates Golf Club Ladies Section continues to provide a platform for golfers of all skill levels to showcase their talent, fostering competition and a love for the game among women in Dubai.

Photos from the event captured the excitement, featuring Kim alongside Josie Tracey, Jin, and the newly appointed 2025-2026 Lady Captain, Sonal Gandhi, as they celebrated a successful inaugural event.