Soo Yeon Kim brings positivity, skill, and inspiration to the UAE's Ultimate Golf Challenge

Soo Yeon Kim embraced both the excitement and challenge as she made her debut in Season 3 of the Ultimate Golf Challenge (UGC) at the wind-swept Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

Representing team Meteora Magicians, she quickly made her mark, scoring 27 Stableford points individually and helping the ten-player squad post 247 points to sit second behind Noble Legace Masters (255 points) after the first round of the UAE’s trailblazing corporate golf league, featuring 10 teams, 160 players, and 350 rounds over four days.