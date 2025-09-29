  • search in Khaleej Times
Six net birdies power Shui Wang to victory at SGSC's flagship Summer Senior Open

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club celebrates a decade of its summer senior championship with a field of determined players and standout performances

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 10:51 PM

US peace plan for Gaza proposes immediate end to war, return of hostages

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

Trump brokers Israel-Qatar talks: Netanyahu, Al Thani commit to closer cooperation

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club (SGSC), one of the UAE’s most established and respected golfing destinations, hosted the 10th edition of its Senior Summer Open Golf Championship on Saturday, September 28th. The milestone event drew golfers from across the region, each eager to test their skills in the demanding summer conditions.

Emerging as champion was Shui Wang, who produced a superb round to score 42 Stableford points, highlighted by six net birdies. His consistency and composure secured him the title and a place in the tournament’s history.

Finishing just one point behind, Sultan Mahmood claimed the runner-up position with an excellent 41 points, while Zein Ismail took third place with a strong 40-point finish.

In the Super Senior Division (60+), Riaz Khan demonstrated experience and steady play, returning 36 points to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, in the Gross Division, Amiya Ranjan delivered one of the standout rounds of the day, posting 34 gross points with six birdies to finish on top of the leaderboard.

Now celebrating over a decade of this annual championship, SGSC continues to provide a platform for golfers of all ages and abilities, reinforcing its reputation as a cornerstone of UAE golf. Established in 2005, the club has played a vital role in growing the game regionally, offering not just competitive tournaments but also top-class facilities that serve both the members and the wider golfing community.