Sicily's Rocco Forte Hotels and Emirates Golf Federation tee off landmark partnership

Rocco Forte Hotels has announced a landmark collaboration with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), forging a new connection between the UAE’s vibrant golf community and one of Europe’s leading luxury hospitality brands.

As part of the partnership, the EGF’s prestigious amateur series has been rebranded as The Rocco Forte Series by the Emirates Golf Federation, opening exciting new opportunities for golfers in the region. Beginning this December, Rocco Forte Hotels will serve as the official sponsor of the Mid-Am, Seniors, and Super Seniors tournaments, key events on the EGF calendar.

The agreement also offers EGF members direct access and preferential rates at Rocco Forte Hotels across Europe, including Verdura Resort in Sicily, one of Europe’s premier luxury golf destinations. This move strengthens the connection between UAE golf and the wider European golf scene, allowing members to experience world-class hospitality alongside competitive golf.

Founded as a non-profit organization, the EGF plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of golf in the UAE. By partnering with Rocco Forte Hotels, the Federation continues its mission to provide outstanding opportunities for members and the wider golfing community.

Blair Harvey, Golf Sales and Marketing Manager at Verdura Resort, said:

"We are thrilled to partner with the Emirates Golf Federation and bring Rocco Forte Hotels into the heart of UAE golf.

"Verdura Resort offers one of the very best golf and lifestyle experiences that there is anywhere in Europe, and this agreement will allow EGF members to enjoy the resort’s full array of facilities while also supporting their competitive calendar."

General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice Chairman at the Emirates Golf Federation, added: "Partnering with Rocco Forte Hotels marks a significant milestone for the EGF and our members, and is a step forward in our commitment to grow the game and deliver exceptional value to our membership.

"By rebranding our amateur series under one of the travel industry’s most famous names, we are not only strengthening our ties to Europe but also providing our players with access to some of the world’s most prestigious courses and resorts."

Located on Sicily’s breathtaking southern coastline, Verdura Resort is a jewel in the Rocco Forte Hotels portfolio. The resort features two 18-hole championship courses designed by Kyle Phillips, a nine-hole executive course, and Italy’s only European Tour-approved Performance Institute. Verdura also offers luxurious villas, the Irene Forte Spa, gourmet dining, and 1.8 km of private Mediterranean coastline.

The Rocco Forte Series by the Emirates Golf Federation will officially debut later this year, headlined by the Mid-Am, Seniors, and Super Seniors tournaments — showcasing amateur golf at its highest level while connecting UAE players to world-class golf and hospitality experiences in Europe.