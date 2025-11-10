Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosts high-stakes inaugural Golf Society League

Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club (SGSC) was bursting with energy last weekend as the inaugural round of the Golf Society League (GSL), supported by Golf Away, got underway.

Sixteen golf societies from across the UAE competed for the prestigious title of GSL Champions, with the winning team set to enjoy a golfing holiday to Thailand, courtesy of Golf Away.

The sixteen societies were divided into three leagues, with the top teams advancing to the knockout stages: the top three from League One, the top two from Leagues Two and Three, plus the best-placed third team overall. The first round on Sunday saw teams keen to start their campaigns with strong performances.

League 1:

The defending champions, Nepalese Golf Society, opened their title defence against Dubai ExPutts, securing one match win and halving another to take early points, while the ExPutts earned a single point.

The All Stars faced The Grass Holes, recording a win and a draw to kick off their season on a high note. Meanwhile, The Hole Seekers delivered arguably the day’s standout performance, winning both matches against Al Puza and topping the league table at this early stage.

League 2:

In League 2, Social 1 dominated Kegs 1, won both matches for a perfect start. Dubai Dragons 1 and Golf Linx 1 split their matches in a thrilling contest, sharing the spoils and three points each. Sharjah Bunker Boys will join the league in the next fixture.

League 3:

Golf Linx 2 and Social 2 each claimed a victory in their opener, keeping the group tightly contested. The Spartans made a bold statement, defeating Kegs 2 in both matches to lead the group. Dubai Dragons 2 had a rest week and will begin their campaign in the next round.

Day Prizes:

Players also competed for prizes in the Betterball Stableford competition:

1st Place: Deepak Mandory and Prashant Athreya (The Hole Seekers) – 42 points

2nd Place: Syed Maqsood Ahmed and Adhip Shankar – also 42 points, narrowly missing out on countback

With the leagues off to an exciting start, anticipation is high for the next round of the Golf Society League at SGSC on December 7th, promising more competitive and entertaining golf.

Key Results at a Glance:

League 1 Leader: The Hole Seekers

Notable Performances: Nepalese Golf Society (League 1), The Spartans (League 3)

Perfect Starts: Social 1 (League 2)

Day’s Top Betterball Stableford Score: 42 points – Deepak Mandory & Prashant Athreya

For more information about the Golf Society League, supported by Golf Away, visit golfandshootingshj.com or contact Samjhana Lama, Golf Business Development & Sales Executive, at golfsales@golfandshootingshj.com.