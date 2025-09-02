Shankar’s journey at the Creek Club: From weekend hobby to honoured Men’s Captain

Shankar Balasubramanian still remembers the first time he picked up a golf club in 2014. He wasn’t thinking of trophies or a single-digit handicap; he was just curious.

“I was always intrigued by golf, mainly because the ball just sits there, staring at you, unlike cricket or football where you’re reacting constantly,” he says. “You can’t blame a bad bounce here, it’s all on you.”

What started as a weekend hobby quickly became something much more after a visit to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club sealed it. The course, the atmosphere, and the friends he met all pulled him in. “The Creek made me fall in love with golf,” he admits unequivocally. The club, the vibe, and the friendships that grew around it.”

A banker by profession, his early days were filled with memorable moments, including one that still makes him laugh.

Cheating physics since 2014

“It was during my very first bunker lesson back in 2014,” he recalls. “I holed the very first shot I ever hit out of a practice bunker. My coach looked at me like I’d just cheated physics. Eleven years later, I’m still trying to repeat that trick.”

Getting to a single-digit handicap may have taken a bit longer than he would have liked, but the biggest challenge, he says, was time. He could only fit in two rounds on the weekend, no practice during weekdays, and the occasional reminder that the body doesn’t always keep up with the mind.

“But I’ve played sport all my life,” he says. “That competitive itch never goes away. It keeps you grinding, steadily improving your game with every round.”

The Creek itself became more than a place to indulge in his new passion; it became a teacher as the course, redesigned by Danish Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjørn, challenges every tactical decision a golfer has to make.

“Every hole makes you choose - play it safe or take a risk, be bold or hold back,” says Shankar. “It’s brutally fair - punishes the bad, rewards the good, and demands a short memory when things go wrong.”

Two holes, scenic finish

Commenting on his favourite part of the course he said: “You can’t beat those last two holes - 17 and 18 are among the most scenic finishes in golf. And there’s nothing like spotting a mate across the fairway, waving, and thinking, “Life’s pretty good here.”

Some moments are unforgettable. In September 2021, during a club competition, Shankar made his first hole-in-one on the 190-yard par-3 14th.

“The tees were forward, my buddy Kevin knocked it to within a foot, and then I stepped up and jarred it,” he said. “What happened next was a cue photo, cheers, and a painful bar bill. But worth every dirham, and yes, I’d happily do it again, preferably on the 14th,” he recalls of the celebrations.

Today, Shankar’s connection to the Creek goes beyond playing weekly rounds. As Men’s Captain, he has taken a leading role in fostering community and spirit at the club. Captaincy, he says, has been ‘like a crash course in people and culture.’

“At its heart, the job is about making sure the club feels like home, keeping things light but welcoming, and making sure members feel heard,” he says. “It’s leadership, but with a smile and the occasional beverage in the clubhouse.”

Golfing ties across borders

A highlight of his stewardship was the inaugural Captain’s Trip to India.

“Twenty-two of us went to Bangalore to play at the five decade-old Karnataka Golf Association, in the first-ever fixture between our clubs,” says Shankar. “A few weeks later, we hosted 36 of their players for the return match at the Creek.

“The camaraderie, competition, and sheer fun of it were exactly what the role is about. And with a few months of Captaincy still left, I’ve got my eye on some big tournaments to kick off the new season.”

Finding stillness on the fairways

For Shankar, golf is much more than just a sport played with friends. It’s a pause button in a noisy world. ”For me, golf is peace in a noisy world. Every time I step onto the course, the pace slows down and the stress melts away.

“It’s also given me an entire community of friends who make up a big part of my life now. And none of this would have been possible without my wife, Malathy, and daughter, Tasha, who generously let me disappear onto the fairways so often. Even our family holidays are now built around, “Is there a course nearby?”

Looking ahead, Shankar shares both his personal golf goals and his vision for giving back to the Dubai Creek community.

Personal goals, in focus

“On the personal side, I’d like to stay in single digits and keep playing steady golf.” he says. “My coach, Matt Brookes, dragged me from a 14 handicap down to a 6, so I’ll keep leaning on him as I chase consistency.

“For the community, I’ll always be involved: the Creek is my second home, and through ‘Creek Stars’, we welcome anyone for a weekend game and an informal social get-together keeping the inclusive, fun spirit alive.

“We’re on Instagram @creekstars_dxb - come say hi!”