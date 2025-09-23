Scott Campbell aims to blend tradition and community as Men’s Captain at the EGC

Scott Campbell, a familiar face at Emirates Golf Club, has been named Men’s Captain, bringing his Kiwi spirit and 25 years of Dubai experience to help guide the prestigious club into a new era.

A longtime member of Dubai’s golf scene, Campbell has raised three children here and built strong ties across the city.

“All my children were born here. We love living in Dubai and really enjoy its multi-cultural flavour and global outlook, which has made life very interesting here,” says the New Zealander, who lives in the city with his wife Margaret and their kids, Anna, Matthew, and Katie.

Campbell first caught the golf bug in Scotland, where a jacket-and-tie lunch at Royal Troon introduced him to the game. “I lived in Scotland for a while and was invited to play Royal Troon with a full jacket and tie lunch experience, which was great fun, and I was quickly hooked. I loved both the sporting challenge and the whole experience.”

Stepping into the captaincy, Campbell is well aware of the legacy he inherits, following Joseph Andrade’s successful year. “Big shoes to fill, of course, but I’m excited to take up that challenge. Really, it’s a case of continuing Joe and Josie Tracey’s (and the captains before them) great work,” he says.

Respect for tradition is central to his approach. “I love the traditions of the game and the Emirates Golf Club itself has a rich history with its standing as the first grass course in the region and of course the glamour of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic,” he says.

“It’s important to respect that history and the work of previous captains to continue to develop our standing as the leading club in the region and one of which its members should be very proud!”

At the same time, Campbell is committed to providing members with fresh opportunities to connect, both on and off the course. “I hope to focus on more collective social golf and giving members different opportunities to mix through golf and other activities around the club,” he says.

It’s a vision that emphasizes that Emirates Golf Club is about more than under-par rounds; it’s also a place where friendships are built and the community thrives.

Campbell is also looking forward to working alongside incoming Lady Captain Sonal Ghandi to bring a new dimension to the club calendar. “I hope to start with a men's versus ladies' members series of team events, which should be fun,” he says.

For Campbell, the heartbeat of Emirates Golf Club lies not only in its championship courses and rich history but also in the legendary camaraderie among its members. “It’s a huge part of the club and something I feel will only continue to develop over this year and those to come,” he says.

“We have some fresh management at the club bringing new perspectives and energy, and I’m certain the club will continue to flourish.”

And for those looking to follow in his footsteps, Campbell keeps it simple. “Have fun!! It’s a great hobby, although endlessly frustrating, but a wonderful way to meet different people and have some great experiences, so go for it and get involved.”

With his Kiwi spirit, a love for tradition, and a focus on building community, Scott Campbell begins his term as Men’s Captain ready to guide Emirates Golf Club through another memorable year on and off the course.