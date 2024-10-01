Sara Ali: Rising star on the greens proud to showcase what Emirati girls can achieve for the UAE

Sara Ali was a member of the UAE U16 team that won the gold at the Pan Arab Golf Championships in Tunisia. - Photo EGF

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 7:26 PM

At just 15 years old, Sara Ali is already making waves in the world of golf. The young Emirati girl recently led the UAE team to gold at the Pan Arab Golf Championships in Tunisia, a triumph she holds close to her heart, not only for herself but for her country.

“I am very proud to represent my country, the UAE, and show everyone what Emirati girls are capable of," she says, a smile breaking across her face. "This win is for my country, and it also shows me that my game is improving.”

For Sara, golf isn't just about hitting perfect shots - it's a reflection of her dedication and mental toughness which was evident in the build-up to the recent Pan Arab Golf Championships.

“Leading up to the tournament, I worked hard to improve my putting, especially the tempo of my putts,” she says. “I also focused on my backswing, which needed work. Scoring 18 birdies in three days proves my hard work has paid off.”

Sara with the gold medal. - Supplied photo

One of Sara's proudest achievements was teaming up with Aasiya Saleem and Anca Mateiu to help the UAE Under-16 girls’ team retain their title in Tunisia. another victory she believes is a significant milestone for women’s golf in the region.

“The chemistry we had as a team was amazing,” she says. “Even though we were competing individually, we pushed each other to score well for the team to win. Winning gold for the UAE is a massive step forward. It shows the world, and especially the other Arab countries, that we have what it takes to win.”

Though still young, Sara has a strong and mature vision for the future of golf in the UAE, particularly for women and girls, and hopes golf clubs in the UAE will take steps to encourage children as well.

“I’d love to see more girls and women competing. We have some of the best courses in the world in the UAE, but not everyone has access to them,” she says. “I think clubs should offer more opportunities for kids and women to learn and play golf.”

Currently, Sara is on a scholarship in the USA, which she believes has been instrumental in her development as a golfer.

“The training is intense, and it’s helping me improve not just my physical game but also my mindset,” she says. “ADEK and the Emirates Golf Federation have been so supportive, which shows how forward-thinking the UAE is when it comes to nurturing young talent.”

Sara has set her sights high, with ambitious goals ahead. She aims to secure a win on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, an ideal platform that not only prepares players for college-level golf but also helps them cultivate skills that will benefit them for life. Additionally, Sara is striving for a top-10 finish in an international competition, a milestone that would further elevate her growing career.

But her ultimate goal? To represent her country on the global stage and become a professional golfer on the LPGA.