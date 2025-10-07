Ryder Cup titan Tommy Fleetwood aims to repeat the magic at Dubai Invitational

Ryder Cup hero Tommy Fleetwood is gearing up for a much-anticipated return to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club from January 15–18, 2026, where he will defend his Dubai Invitational crown on the DP World Tour.

The reigning FedExCup Champion and seven-time DP World Tour winner clinched the inaugural 2024 Dubai Invitational in dramatic fashion, finishing with back-to-back birdies to narrowly defeat Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy in front of his adopted home crowd.

Two years on, Fleetwood remains one of golf’s most electrifying talents. In 2025, he became only the second Englishman in history to win the PGA TOUR’s prestigious FedExCup at the TOUR Championship, adding yet another accolade to his already glittering career, which now includes three Ryder Cup victories.

The 34-year-old Fleetwood, a Global Ambassador for DP World who has been based in Dubai since 2022, also played a decisive role in Europe’s historic away win at Bethpage, finishing as the leading points scorer across both teams. With a Ryder Cup record of 7–3–2, Fleetwood boasts the highest winning percentage of any European with at least ten matches played.

The World Number Five is eager to carry his momentum into the new season, returning to a venue that holds a special place in his heart.

“I’m delighted to be defending my Dubai Invitational title in front of family and friends here in Dubai,” said Fleetwood. “Winning the first edition was a really special moment for me, and Abdulla did a fantastic job bringing the event to life. I can’t wait to start the new year back at Dubai Creek Resort.”

Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah added, “We are thrilled to welcome Tommy back to Dubai Creek Resort as our defending champion. His victory in the inaugural Dubai Invitational was an unforgettable moment and set the standard for what this tournament is all about.

“Having one of the world’s top players return to defend his title is a huge honour, and I am excited to see the tournament continue to grow and inspire golf fans here in Dubai and around the world,” added Al Naboodah.

The Dubai Invitational, which kicks off the Race to Dubai’s International Swing, features a three-day Pro-Am team format before a professionals-only Sunday. The bi-annual event brings together 60 DP World Tour professionals and 60 amateurs for four days of elite golf and thrilling competition.

General admission is free, and fans can register their interest at www.dpworldtour.com.