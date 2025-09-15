Ryder Cup heroes Hatton, MacIntyre, and Fitzpatrick lead star-studded lineup at 2025 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links from 6–9 November, kicking off the DP World Tour Play-Offs with a star-studded field that includes Ryder Cup heroes Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The trio will be joined by reigning Masters Champion Rory McIlroy, ensuring the tournament begins the end-of-season race in spectacular fashion.

Hatton, the 2019 Abu Dhabi winner, who is eager to return, commented: “I’ve got some great memories from playing in the UAE, especially winning Abu Dhabi in 2019 and this year in Dubai.

“Yas Island is an incredible destination with so much to see and do, and this tournament always has a fantastic atmosphere,” added the Englishman, who won the 2025 Hero Dubai Deseret Classic.

Scotland’s MacIntyre, who enjoyed a breakout season highlighted by second-place finishes at the U.S. Open and BMW Championship, echoed the excitement. “I really enjoy finishing the season in the Middle East and I’m looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi for the first of two big events later this year. With good memories at Yas Links, I hope to keep that momentum going and finish the season on a high.”

Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open Champion from Sheffield, England, has been equally consistent in 2025, recording six top-10 finishes worldwide, including a tied fourth at The Open Championship.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi and getting the Play-Offs started,” he said. “Abu Dhabi is always a great place to play, and I hope to carry my recent form through to a strong finish to the season.”

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, celebrating its 20th edition, marks the fourth season at Yas Links after England’s Paul Waring captured his maiden Rolex Series title in 2024. The tournament will feature the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai leaderboard, with the top 50 advancing to the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course.

The event has become a highlight on the DP World Tour calendar, offering fans world-class golf alongside top-tier hospitality options. General admission is free for the first two days, with tickets starting at AED 75 for the final weekend. For an elevated experience, the Championship Chalet on the 18th green offers panoramic views and five-star hospitality, with prices from AED 1,680, including food and beverage vouchers.

As Europe’s Ryder Cup stars return to the UAE stage, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship sets the tone for the race to Dubai finale.

Player Career Snapshot – Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2025

Tyrrell Hatton

· DP World Tour Wins: 9 (including Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2019)

· Major Championships: 0 (best finish: 4th at 2020 Open Championship)

· Notable: Ryder Cup star; finished 4th in 2025 Race to Dubai Rankings

Robert MacIntyre

· DP World Tour Wins: 2

· Major Championships: 0 (best finish: 2nd at 2025 U.S. Open)

· Notable: World No. 9; strong 2025 season with top finishes at The Open and BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick

· DP World Tour Wins: 9

· Major Championships: 1 (2022 U.S. Open Champion)

· Notable: Ryder Cup star; six top-10 finishes globally in 2025, including T4 at The Open Championship