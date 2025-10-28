Ryder Cup heroes Fleetwood & Lowry lead star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is set to open the DP World Tour Play-Offs in spectacular fashion as Ryder Cup heroes Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry head a world-class field at Yas Links Abu Dhabi from Thursday, 6th – Sunday, 9th November.

Fleetwood arrives brimming with confidence after a stunning season that saw him capture his maiden PGA Tour victory and the FedExCup, while also leading Europe to a historic 15-13 Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black. Shane Lowry, fresh from securing Europe’s vital half-point in the same Ryder Cup, returns to Abu Dhabi, where he previously claimed the Falcon Trophy in 2019, a win that propelled him to one of the most memorable seasons of his career.

Joining them will be reigning Masters Champion Rory McIlroy, alongside fellow Ryder Cup stars Ludvig Åberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Rasmus Højgaard, Robert MacIntyre, and Vice-Captain Alex Noren, ensuring Yas Links will host a truly world-class field as the first stop in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

World Number Five Fleetwood, a two-time Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner in 2017 and 2018, comes to the UAE in fine form, carrying the momentum of his recent victory at the DP World India Championship. He fired a sublime final-round 65 to secure a two-stroke triumph over Keita Nakajima at Delhi Golf Club, marking his eighth DP World Tour title.

‘It's always special to play at home in the UAE and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a tournament I look forward to every year,’ said Fleetwood, who has lived in Dubai since 2022. ‘Yas Links is a great golf course, and the atmosphere is always incredible. I’ve had some great memories here over the years, and starting the DP World Tour Play-Offs in front of family and friends gives me that extra bit of motivation to finish the season on a high.’

Lowry sparked emotional scenes at Bethpage Black as he secured the vital half-point to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe on a tense Sunday singles session. The 38-year-old is no stranger to success in the UAE, having lifted the Falcon Trophy in 2019, which later helped him capture the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

‘Abu Dhabi has always been a great place to play golf and I'm really looking forward to being back at Yas Links in a few weeks,’ Lowry said. ‘The DP World Tour Play-Offs are always an exciting end to our season, and it's great to have the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the world. I'll be giving it everything to finish the year on a high.’

Staged by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the DP World Tour’s season-ending showpiece, leading into the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned. The top 70 available players on the Race to Dubai will battle it out, with the top 50 qualifying for the season-ending event in Dubai the following week.

With Ryder Cup stars Fleetwood, Lowry, and McIlroy in the field, Yas Links is poised to deliver an unforgettable opening to the DP World Tour Play-Offs.