Ryder Cup breakdown: Europe’s winning formula vs. Team USA’s missed opportunities

The 45th Ryder Cup is now in the books, and the verdict is clear: Europe was prepared, composed, and ruthless, while Team USA faltered.

The scoreline of 15–13 only hints at the gulf in confidence and momentum that separated the two sides, setting the stage for key differences in leadership and performance.

The Captains’ contrast

Luke Donald’s captaincy was a masterclass in calm authority. Backed by 12 players fully behind him and a cohesive team of vice-captains, he managed the build-up without drama. The continuity from Europe’s 2023 victory in Rome helped too, with 11 of the 12 players returning. Donald was ready for surprises and kept his players focused, even in the face of a hostile New York crowd.

Keegan Bradley, meanwhile, faced distractions. His own “Will I play, won’t I play?” saga and the noise around Team USA’s “paid to play” approach became unwanted talking points. By the weekend, it looked as though his side was fighting on too many fronts, a challenge that extended onto the course itself.

A Course that favoured no one

Bethpage Black, with its reduced rough, was meant to neutralise any advantage. But with both sides packed with big hitters who regularly play PGA Tour setups, the course offered no real edge. As a result, Europe’s leaders, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm, simply outplayed their American counterparts.

Where were the U.S. stars?

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler never found form. Bryson DeChambeau, despite LIV Golf’s spotlight, also under-delivered. Four rookies in the U.S. lineup, compared with just one for Europe, added to the imbalance. The Americans lacked the spark and belief needed to turn the tide.

Sessions decide Ryder Cups

History shows Ryder Cups are won in sessions, not moments, and Europe dominated from the very start.

Winning Friday morning foursomes 3–1, then edging the afternoon fourballs, Donald’s men carried momentum into Saturday. By repeating the 3–1 scoreline in both Saturday sessions, the result felt inevitable. The Americans never even halved a session across the first two days.

By Saturday night, the match looked done. Yet Sunday singles still delivered drama before Europe sealed victory.

A look ahead

The fallout for Team USA will be fascinating. For Europe, this felt like a baton-passing moment. Donald, originally a late replacement after Henrik Stenson defected to LIV Golf, may now be in line for a rare repeat captaincy in 2027 at Adare Manor, Ireland.

That Ryder Cup will mark the event’s 100th anniversary, and with LIV players such as Rahm, Hatton, and DeChambeau already in the mix, questions remain: how integrated will LIV be by then? Could its exiled Ryder Cup legends find roles as captains or vice-captains?

Momentum and belief

Ultimately, it came down to execution. Europe, buoyed by a season in which McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam and Fleetwood captured the FedEx Cup, had belief and momentum. Team USA simply never matched it.

Momentum in sport is a formidable weapon. From the very first tee shot on Friday, Europe seized control and never let go.