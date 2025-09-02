Ryder Cup 2025: Team Europe takes shape as Donald blends veterans with emerging stars

With the Ryder Cup just weeks away, Team Europe captain Luke Donald has finalised his six captain’s picks, completing a 12-man squad set to defend Europe’s title at Bethpage Black, New York, from 26–28 September 2025.

The selection includes Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jon Rahm, who will join six automatic qualifiers: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Højgaard, and Tyrrell Hatton.

It’s a team that balances seasoned campaigners with rising stars.

“I am delighted to welcome Ludvig, Matt, Viktor, Shane, Jon and Sepp to Team Europe, alongside our six automatic qualifiers,” Donald said.

“We are a settled and united team with a strong culture, with 11 of the 12 players from the victory in Rome returning, and an exciting, talented rookie in Rasmus Højgaard, who was around our team environment in Rome.

“We also have a lot of experience, and that is going to be important going to Bethpage because we know the challenge that awaits us,” he added. “Although the team itself is similar to Rome, I have approached this captaincy from a very different angle.

“A different challenge requires different thinking and strategies. I’m excited that we now have our 12 players in place, and together we are all fully focused on trying to retain the Ryder Cup in New York and trying to create history,” concluded Donald.

Balanced form and experience

Selecting his picks is never simple, but Donald’s choices reflect a careful blend of form, experience, and strategic thinking. He was particularly pleased with Matt Fitzpatrick, who struggled earlier in the year but found his stride in recent DP World Tour events in Europe, finishing in the final pairing at both the Betfred British Masters and the Omega European Masters.

Some players narrowly missed out, including Matt Wallace, Harry Hall, and Marco Penge. Wallace, finishing 12th in the European Team Rankings, remains a contender for future Ryder Cups.

At the same time, Hall and Penge represent the emerging talent pipeline, with Penge now ranked number one for dual card status in 2026 on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. Donald’s final 12, however, showed the strongest form heading into the qualifying period.

Across the Atlantic, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has confirmed the format for the first two days: morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs. With the matches just three weeks away, both teams are now focused on pairings, strategy, and team bonding.

The countdown to Bethpage Black is on, and Europe’s squad, a mix of proven champions and in-form players, looks ready to make its mark.

With the Ryder Cup Matches just three weeks away, the Captains will now start looking at pairings and ramping up the team bonding.

We all cannot wait!