This Week in Golf: All eyes on Bethpage Black as Europe-USA clash in golf’s greatest rivalry

Bethpage Black Golf Course, in Farmingdale on Long Island, New York, USA, takes centre stage this week as the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup , arguably golf’s greatest team showdown

The Matches begin Friday morning with four foursomes at 7:10 am (local New York time). These are alternate-shot, using one ball. In the afternoon at 12:25 pm, four fourballs follow, with all players playing their own ball. This format repeats on Saturday. On Sunday, the drama builds to the 12 singles matches, starting at 12:02 pm.

Each session features eight of the 12 players from each team. Careful Captain’s selections will be crucial. Pairings can swing momentum. With so much pressure, the decision of who sits and who plays often shapes the Ryder Cup’s storyline.

Captains often remind us that Ryder Cups are never predictable. Nerves, form, and sheer passion all play their part. Vice-Captains, acting as the eyes and ears, will be critical in reading players’ energy and advising strategy as the pressure mounts.

Europe will be chasing 14 points to retain the trophy – 14 ½ to win outright – while Team USA needs the same 14 ½ to secure victory. Adding to the intrigue, both Captains must also submit one player’s name into what is known as “The Envelope”, a backup in case of an injury on the opposing team before the singles. Rarely used in Ryder Cup history, this rule highlights just how unpredictable the week can be.

A festival of golf

Ryder Cup week is now far more than just a three-day showdown.

Tuesday is Practice Day, with Team Europe and Team USA teeing off at 9:30 am and 10:30 am. Wednesday begins with the All-Star Celebrity Match at 7:45 am, featuring big names such as John McEnroe, Eli Manning, and Brooklyn Beckham. The action will be played over a loop of holes 1, 15, 16, 17, and 18, followed by official team practice.

Thursday sees the Junior Ryder Cup tee off at 7:30 am, before final practice rounds for both sides. The Opening Ceremony begins at 4 pm, with the all-important Day 1 pairings revealed during the show.

Spotlight on Bethpage Black

So far, much of the build-up has centered around team selections and Captain’s picks. But now attention turns to Bethpage Black itself. The host team traditionally has influence over the course setup—perhaps lengthening the layout or softening rough to favor their style of play. In the past, this has been seen as an advantage for Team USA’s power hitters.

However, in today’s game, all 24 players are seasoned global competitors, capable of adapting to almost any conditions. Margins are razor-thin. While some see Team USA as slight favorites, Europe’s resilience and history of producing unexpected heroes cannot be discounted.

Every Ryder Cup delivers its own share of shocks. The question remains: who will rise to the occasion, and who might falter under the weight of the moment?

What is certain is that most professional tours pause for the week, acknowledging that golf’s greatest spectacle takes center stage.

Elsewhere in Golf This Week

While the Ryder Cup dominates headlines, other tours continue their schedules:

Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters, Sept 25–28, Taiwan Golf & Country Club, Chinese Taipei. Purse: $1 million.

Ladies European Tour: Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Sept 25–27, Golf Barrière, Deauville, France. Purse: €400,000.