Rory’s stage gets bigger: Emirates NBD steps into the heart of the DP World Tour Play-offs

The DP World Tour Play-offs, already home to some of the most dramatic stages in world golf, will have a new heavyweight behind the ropes.

Emirates NBD, one of the Middle East’s most established financial institutions, has stepped into the sporting spotlight as the Official Banking Partner for two of the biggest events on the Tour calendar: the 2025 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and the 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship.

Both tournaments sit at the summit of the season’s Race to Dubai, where the world’s best battle not only for trophies, but for bragging rights, ranking points, and a place in golf’s unfolding history.

The final stop, the DP World Tour Championship, will be played at Jumeirah Golf Estates’s Earth Course from November 13 to 16. 2025 remains the crown jewel, a Rolex Series event that last year was named Major Event of the Year and ended with Rory McIlroy’s dramatic victory on the 18th, a moment that defined the 2024 season and lit up Dubai’s golfing landscape.

Powering golf’s regional rise

With Emirates NBD expanding its involvement, adding these tournaments to its existing partnership with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the financial institution isn’t just signing sponsorship contracts; it’s stepping deeper into the pulse of a region that has rapidly become a powerhouse in world golf.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links will be the next canvas, with the bank’s presence stretching from on-course visibility to premium hospitality. For a region hungry for sporting excellence, it’s another sign that the UAE continues to climb the leaderboard of global golf destinations.

“As a leading national bank, Emirates NBD is committed to celebrating the UAE’s role as a global hub for sport and culture,” said Marwan Hadi, the bank’s Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management.

Elevating fan engagement

“Expanding our partnership with the DP World Tour, from one Rolex Series event to three, allows us to further connect with our customers and communities through world-class events that embody the same spirit of ambition and achievement.”

For the DP World Tour, strengthening ties with a major regional brand brings energy to events that already attract thousands of international fans, star names, and a broadcast reach stretching across continents.

Tom Phillips, Director of Middle East at the DP World Tour, added: “We’re proud that our partnership family, which already includes several of the UAE’s most prominent businesses, includes one of the region’s most influential banking groups.

Driving growth in golf

"As Rolex Series tournaments, the DP World Tour Championship, the Abu Dhabi Championship, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic provide fans, players, partners, and media with an elevated experience that can rival any major sporting event. Emirates NBD’s support will further enhance the experience, while also contributing to the continued growth of golf in the region.”

With two more marquee events now backed by one of the region’s leading financial forces, the stage is set for an even bigger finish in the next DP World Tour season. And with Rory McIlroy headlining the field once again in 2025, Dubai could yet be the setting for another epic moment in world golf.