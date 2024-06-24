E-Paper

Rory McIlroy to play in Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The current Rankings leader has already booked his place in the penultimate event on the 2024 Race to Dubai

By Team KT

Rory McIlroy hits from the sixth tee box during the final round of the US Open. — Reuters
Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 6:28 PM

Rory McIlroy will return to Yas Links Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship from November 7 to 10 with his sights set on topping the Race to Dubai Rankings for the sixth time.

The current Rankings leader has already booked his place in the penultimate event on the 2024 Race to Dubai thanks to his victory at the Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, a runner-up finish at the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort, and strong performances at the first three Majors of the season.


The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the DP World Tour Play-offs, a new two event series also incorporating the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned. The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the ‘Back 9’ events will gather in Abu Dhabi as the new-look season comes to a close.

The reigning European Number One and four-time Major Champion is looking to equal Seve Ballesteros’s six Harry Vardon Trophies, just two short of Colin Montgomerie’s record eight season-long titles.


‘It’s no secret that I love playing golf in the Middle East and having the opportunity to play in these two events back-to-back will be a great way to end the season,’ said McIlroy.

‘I’d love to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi and have the chance to top the Race to Dubai Rankings again.’

Martin Duff, Director of Golf Operations – VIYA Golf Abu Dhabi, commented on the announcement: ‘We are very excited to be hosting the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship In November later this year – the first of two events in the UAE on the DP World Tour Play-offs.

"The new date and new format will ensure a quality field playing at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

"We are especially excited to welcome Rory McIlroy, a regular visitor to Abu Dhabi - he finished runner-up on four occasions at the tournament’s previous home at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

"Rory played at Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi Championship in 2022. We are well into the planning stages of the tournament and look forward to welcoming the best players on the DP World Tour to Yas Links Abu Dhabi."

