Rory McIlroy targets long-awaited Abu Dhabi triumph

Having finished runner-up on four occasions, Rory McIlroy is hoping to finally win his first title at the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, which begins at Yas Links on Thursday.

The elusive Abu Dhabi trophy is not the only piece of silverware the Northern Irishman is chasing. The six-time Major winner is also hoping for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title.

Currently third in the Race to Dubai Rankings, McIlroy faces a challenge from DP World Tour rivals behind leader Eugenio Chacarra, second-placed Patrick Reed and fourth-placed Casey Jarvis.

But before heading into the DP World Tour Championship next week in Dubai, McIlroy’s big aim is to win the Abu Dhabi title for the first time in his career.

"I feel like the UAE in general has been a good place for me," he said. "It's crazy to think that in the 15 years that I've been coming here, with how many times I've been in contention, I haven't been able to get over the line.

"Hopefully this year I give myself another chance. I feel like we played at Abu Dhabi Golf Club for a lot of years and then, from coming here recently, the course is definitely growing on me. I think the first time I played it, I probably didn't enjoy it as much as I enjoy it now.

"I think a big part of that is the conditioning of the course and how great the greens are and the surrounds and the fairways and everything.

"I'd love to win. I need a big week to give myself a real chance going into Dubai next week, as well. Hopefully I play well and at least give myself another chance."

The seven-time Race to Dubai champion needs one more title to draw level with Scottish icon Colin Montgomerie, who won the Harry Vardon Trophy a record eight times.

"It's always a goal," he said. "You just hope you play well in the big tournaments early in the year so you give yourself a chance at this time of the year to win it.

"Hopefully, the experience of playing this course a few times and then the experience of being in this position of trying to win season-long races, whether it be in Europe or America, and having done that for quite a few years, hopefully that experience gives me a little bit of an edge."

McIlroy, who became only the fourth player to defend his Masters title this year, emulating Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods, will play the first round in Abu Dhabi on Thursday alongside Reed and Chacarra.

While McIlroy was locked in some fascinating duels with Reed in the past, especially at the 2016 Ryder Cup and 2023 Dubai Desert Classic, he will be playing alongside Spain’s Chacarra for the first time.

"I think just from watching him, he seems to excel on difficult golf courses," he said. "So I'd say he's got a good attitude and the right attitude about how he does things.

"It looks like he's quite a feel player. Sort of hits a lot of different shots. But I'm looking forward to playing with him here over the next couple of days. He's had a great season.

"I'm sure he's very high on confidence at the minute, too. It will be interesting. Patrick obviously in there as well."

"I know I need a good week this week and we're going to be playing alongside each other. So we are going to be keeping an eye and seeing how each other is doing, but I'm excited for that."