Rory McIlroy set for historic Hero Dubai Desert Classic title defence

Ryder Cup star Mcllroy is set to headline a world-class field at the first Rolex Series event of the 2024 Race to Dubai

Rory McIlroy with the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic trophy. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 18 Oct 2023, 1:31 PM

Rory McIlroy will aim to create history and become the first four-time winner of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic when he returns to defend his title at the iconic Emirates Golf Club from January 18-21, 2024.

Ryder Cup star Mcllroy is set to headline a world-class field at the first Rolex Series event of the 2024 Race to Dubai, as the world number two aims to add to his victories in 2009, 2015 and 2023.

The reigning Race to Dubai champion memorably matched Ernie Els’ record when he lifted the famous Dallah trophy for a third time earlier this season, edging out American Patrick Reed on a dramatic final day over the Majlis Course.

The four-time Major winner went on to add a second Rolex Series title at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, and once again leads the Race to Dubai Rankings presented by Rolex as he aims to top the season-long rankings for a fifth time.

The 34-year-old also returns to Dubai on a wave of Ryder Cup glory, after Team Europe’s stunning 16 ½ - 11 ½ victory over the United States earlier this month.

“It meant a lot to lift the Dallah trophy for a third time. I’ve enjoyed a lot of success at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic over the years, so adding another title was the perfect way to start the year," McIlroy said.

“I love coming to Dubai and the support we get from fans is always special. I look forward to getting back to Emirates Golf Club in January, and hopefully creating a bit of history.”

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said is delighted to have McIlroy back for the iconic event.

"Our Roll of Honour features an illustrious cast of golf’s most notable names, and I am sure we will have a worthy champion to join this star-studded list and lift the Dallah Trophy in January,” Corkill said.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be celebrating its 35th edition and its recent official certification as the first and only Geo-Certified event in the Middle East, and the first in the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series.

This year’s event combines world-class golf with a huge array of family-friendly entertainment.

Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament.

“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic would not be the same without the off-course entertainment, and this year we have carefully curated the event schedule to ensure spectators have many engaging experiences to enjoy; something for all the family in celebration of the 35th edition of the tournament,” Corkill said.

Fans can now benefit from limited early bird price hospitality packages for the Dallah Lounge or register for free general admission tickets at www.dubaidesertclassic.com.

Organisers are also encouraging fans to use the Metro service to travel to and from the tournament, with Al Khail station located directly outside the club’s main entrance.

ALSO READ: