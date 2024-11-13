Rory McIlroy chases sixth Race to Dubai title

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a press conference at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

World number three Rory McIlroy is taking plenty of positives from his performances this year despite falling short at the US Open, as he bids to win a sixth Race to Dubai title.

The 35-year-old Northern Irishman has won three trophies across the PGA and European Tours in 2024, including the Dubai Desert Classic, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside Shane Lowry and the Wells Fargo Championship.

McIlroy was on the verge of victory at the US Open in June, but was unable to end a decade-long hunt for his fifth major as he lost to Bryson DeChambeau by one stroke.

"Incredibly consistent again. I've been really proud of that over the last few years, but then at the same time, thinking about the ones that got away," McIlroy said on Wednesday.

"I could be sitting up here with a fifth major title and I am not. So that stings and that's something that I have to come to terms with, but at the same time, I've got plenty more opportunities in the future.

"But I really just tried to focus on the positives this year of consistently performing at the highest level. Still having three wins with an opportunity to get a fourth here this week, to win another Race to Dubai title."

McIlroy, who is 1,785.02 points ahead of second-placed South African Thriston Lawrence, can win the Race to Dubai title if he finishes in the top 10 at the DP World Tour Championship.

The late Seve Ballesteros won the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai crown, previously named the Order of Merit, six times between 1976-91. Only Colin Montgomerie of Scotland has more, with a record eight titles.